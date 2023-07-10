While discussing why Brock Lesnar beat the absolute bricks off of Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39, Wade Barrett revealed that according to his reporting, the “Beast Incarnate” took considerable offense with wrestling first on Day 2 of the Showcase of the Immortals while the “American Nightmare” squandered his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.

Is this true? Did Lesnar take issue with Rhodes' efforts? Maybe yes, maybe no, but one thing Lesnar apparently had no problem with was wrestling Omos, as, per the Nigerian Giant, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion explicitly requested the match.

“That whole story is insane. It was the night after Elimination Chamber, and we had RAW in Ottawa. I wasn’t on the show, and I was going to do what I was supposed to do, drive back to Montreal to fly home,” Omos said in an interview with The Daily Mail.

“I was going to get a haircut, and one of our producers said whatever you do, don’t go anywhere. I was on the show, but not a match, a backstage. They said it was a backstage with MVP, and you guys are going to call out Brock.

‘The moment they said that, I just go blank. They keep talking, and I couldn’t hear a word they said. They asked if I was OK, I said, ‘Yes, did you just say Brock Lesnar?' He said yes. I said, ‘No, the Brock Lesnar? Woah, OK.' thought I was getting ribbed. So I go in and get there early, and I see Paul Heyman. I say hi, he says Brock is coming, and I know it’s real. This is happening.”

While the decision to thrust Omos into action at WrestleMania 39 was a confusing decision at the time, as MVP's current client was rarely used up to that point through the 2023 calendar year, if Lesnar explicitly sought out a match with the “Nigerian Giant,” then the pairing made all of the sense in the world, as it elevated the former's stock and gave the “Beast Incarnate” a new challenge that added something fun to his career highlight reel.

Omos believes Brock Lesnar deserves more respect.

Discussing his admiration for Brock Lesnar further with The Daily Mail, Omos explained that, in his humble opinion, he thinks the “Beast” deserves more credit, as he's not only a generous performer but a smart businessman too.

“I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. He’s such an amazing and talented worker. He has figured out this business to the core. From his facial expressions, to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. Most importantly, he understands his role depending on where he’s put. He has such awareness and that’s the person he is,” Omos said.

“Working with him, at first, he was getting a feel for me and making me feel comfortable, and he made sure I felt that way around WrestleMania. I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare, and he just said, ‘Don’t worry!'

“For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test, and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I’m glad it came out the way it did. Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun; that’s always my goal. When it’s fun, you want to keep on doing it.”

Working the opening match of Day 2 of WrestleMania 39 following an incredible outing the night prior, Omos and Lesnar went toe-to-toe for five minutes and ultimately accomplished what they sought out to do, with the former commanding the match for the first three minutes or so before his foe took him to Suplex City and landed the pin on the 7-foot-3, 400-pound mountain of a man. While Omos was able to parlay that win into a match against Seth Rollins at Backlash, taking his second-straight Premium Live Event loss in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the “Nigerian Giant” hasn't worked a televised match since, leaving some to wonder why there haven't been more interesting angles centered around the 29-year-old force of nature.

Does Paul “Triple H” Levesque have something in the cards for Omos moving forward, or is he simply a Vince McMahon guy whose booking is solely reliant on how involved the Executive Chairman of WWE is at any given time? Fans will have to tune into RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT moving forward to find out, as the free agent could appear on any show moving forward.