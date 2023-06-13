When Dominik Mysterio not only interrupted a Miz TV appearance by Cody Rhodes but went on to hit “The American Nightmare” in the face with a slap heard around the WWE Universe, it felt like only a matter of time before Rhea Ripley's Kayfabe boo got what was coming to him from “The Grandson of a Plummer.”

Unfortunately for Dom Dom, that receipt came in the opening segment of RAW, when, after Ripley was awarded a new WWE Women's Championship belt a la Asuka on SmackDown, Rhodes took the ring and offered up a simple challenge for Rey Mysterio Jr. Jr. to put his money where his mouth is.

“So Kansas, what do you guys wanna talk about? We absolutely can talk about you, this beautiful new championship, this legacy that you are starting. Absolutely well earned, deserved, all the respect in the world from me to you. We could also talk about my match with The Miz later tonight. But let’s try this out, let’s take a look, let’s talk about this,” Rhodes said.

“It would be nice to come out here, hear Brock Lesnar’s music knowing he finally has accepted my challenge, but I don’t think Brock Lesnar has the balls to face me again. But you just slapped me right across the face and think you can get away with it? Why not? Why not try this on for size, Dom? Why not you versus me at Money in the Bank?”

Shocked by the offer with Ripley by his side, Mysterio attempted to talk himself out of it but was largely drowned out by the jeers of the crowd.

“As you all saw, I’m not afraid of anyone in the world. And I took Cody Rhodes and embarrassed him in the middle of this ring just like I would anyone else,” Mysterio responded.



After Rhodes reiterated his question, Ripley decided to answer the question for her Dom Dom, punching his ticket to Money in the Bank for a very special match.

“My Latino Heat is more of a man than anyone in this arena, anyone watching at home, and he’s certainly more of a man than you,” Ripley added. “He accepts.”

Welp, there you have it, folks; Dominik Mysterio has his second singles match on a Premium Live Event this year, and Cody Rhodes has an opponent that will only help his babyface case ahead of a presumed match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The pop in the O2, to paraphrase Barney Stinson, will be legendary.

Cody Rhodes isn't the only WWE Superstar who wants a shot at Dom Dom.

While Cody Rhodes was ultimately able to secure a match with Dominik Mysterio thanks in no small part to an overly zealous “Mami,” fresh off becoming the new WWE Women's Champion, he isn't the only performer on RAW who would like to get his hands on the younger Mysterio in order to teach him a thing or two about what it means to be a WWE Superstar.

Speaking on My Love Letter To Wrestling, Rollins ran through a number of opponent options he'd be interested in facing off against at Money in the Bank, with Dom drawing a particularly interesting anecdote from “The Visionary.”

“Oh my god, there’s so many people,” Rollins said via Fightful. “The Raw roster is so stacked right now. We’ve got guys like Cody, you’ve got Kevin, you’ve got Sami. We’ve got, I think Drew McIntyre on the injured list at the moment right now. You’ve got Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, the entire Judgment Day. You’ve got all four of them that are just rocking right now. I would love to beat the h*ll out of Dominik Mysterio in front of a rowdy London crowd. I think there’s lots of options on the table, so we’ll see what happens and where it all shakes out, but I think, right now, the thing I’m most excited for is just to go out there and listen to the fine folks sing my song. That’s really what gets me off these days.”

Would it have been cool to see Rollins “beat the h*ll out of Dominik Mysterio in front of a rowdy London crowd” at Money in the Bank? Yes; if Rollins is transitioning to babyface full-time, then securing a win over arguably the least-liked man in the WWE Universe is a good call indeed. Unfortunately, unless Rollins wants to make the match between Rhodes and Mysterio a three-way, he'll likely have to settle for another opponent at the O2 arena, maybe even former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.