After boldly declaring that he would take on Brock Lesnar at any point, in any city so long as it takes place in a WWE ring, Cody Rhodes looks like he's been granted his wish and afforded the final chapter of his trilogy with “The Beast Incarnate” at the biggest show of the summer, SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit.

Discussing the match, which isn't official but has been rumored for months on Wrestling Observer Live, and then Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that, per his contacts, the match is not only scheduled for Detroit but will feature some sort of a stipulation that hasn't been used by the promotion in “a while.”

“We’ve got Cody Rhodes versus Brock Lesnar III, as reported by Dave last night on Observer Radio. Brock and Cody is taking place at Ford Field; that’s the next match,” Alvarez said. “So, won’t be at Money in the Bank, and it is gonna be, I have been told, something. It’s not gonna be a straight match. They’ve got some sort of stip that allegedly we have not seen in a while, and that, to me, means not Hell in a Cell, so I wonder what stip they might be coming up with for the third match between these two. I hope it’s not Ring of Fire; that’s one I don’t need to see again.”

When Alvarez's co-host Mike Sempervive suggested that Rhodes and Lesnar could take part in an “I Quit” match, Alvarez agreed that most stipulations could work so long as they get “The American Nightmare” over in the end.



“(They) could do ‘I quit’ with Brock,” Alvarez replied. “Hey listen, if they really are trying to get Cody Rhodes, like, you know, the claim is ‘oh, you know, it wasn’t enough of a journey’ or whatever, and ‘we gotta make this guy big’ and blah blah blah. I mean, if you do wanna do that, if you really do, I mean, he would make Brock Lesnar say, ‘I quit.’ Brock Lesnar has never said ‘I quit’ in his life, and that’s certainly what you would do if you were, like, determined to make Cody the next top guy.”

Has Lesnar actually never said “I quit” in his life, or at least in a WWE ring? According to Cagematch, Lesnar has never taken part in an I Quit match at any point in his career, which would be a pretty cool accomplishment for Rhodes as he attempts to build up his status after being dropped by Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. But even if that isn't the route Paul “Triple H” Levesque opts to go down, any win that makes Rhodes look like a star has to be considered a positive for his career moving forward, even if it comes in a flaming ring. Exploding Barbed Wire Death, anyone?

Ted DiBiase explains the growth he's seen in Cody Rhodes in WWE.

If there's any WWE Hall of Famer who has watched Cody Rhdoes go from a wet-behind-the-ears rookie to a legit WrestleMania main eventer, it's Ted DiBiase, whose son, Ted DiBiase Jr., tagged with him in WWE roughly a decade ago during his first run in The Fed.

Though DiBiase clearly thinks Rhodes is a star now, for a time, he wasn't completely sold on the second-generation star.

“I didn’t see it all along, but as I’ve watched him and watched him grow. I began to see it and and and it’s like. And Cody, you know, I mean, in the similarities, you know, not only did he love his father, I loved his father. I mean, you know, Dusty was one of the greatest of all time. Absolutely hands down and to follow in his father’s first footsteps and to be doing as well as he’s doing, you know I couldn’t be happier for him, and it’s really funny,” DiBiase said via E Wrestling News.

“Let’s go back to when Cody and my son Ted Junior were basically together and their camera point. Where you know and my son shared this with me. He said daddy said there came a point where you know like Vince got mad at Cody about something, and they’re standing there together, the two of them. And he says, he says, and this is back when they’re an A-Team, he says, ‘I’m not going to let you screw up and destroy his future’ and point out that my son Ted Jr. I said, ‘Man, I think b*tches probably had to eat those words.’ Now, you know, there’s goodies. You want to stay.”

While TDJ didn't quite have the same success as his “Million Dollar” father, Rhodes has rapidly become one of the top babyfaces in WWE regardless of the brand, extending the legacy of his Hall of Fame father into the future nearly a decade after his passing. In a sport that loves legacy, the Rhodes family is going strong.