Before she was the “eradicator” of The Judgement Day, before she was the winner of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, and before she chose Charlotte Flair as he opponent for WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley was tag teaming with Liv Morgan on RAW. Though they never quite got themselves over as a duo worthy of long-term consideration, as Ripley’s tag team with Nikki ASH actually generated more success than her run with Morgan, the pairing had a certain aesthetic cohesion that captured more than a few fans’ hearts to the point where folks were genuinely disappointed why they broke up in the spring of 2022.

Fortunately, Ripley’s decision to turn on Morgan didn’t come with any ill feelings, as, when asked about the prospects of adding more members to The Judgement Day in the future – a suggestion Finn Balor also made recently – the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship tabbed her former partner as a perfect addition to the faction, as she detailed in an appearance on WWE Die Woche.

“I think that she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well. I think that if she decided to join us we could take her to the next level and show her her true potential,” Ripley said via WrestleTalk. “I believe that yes, we would be a tag team again and I think that we could conquer everything if she decided to join. But … she’s very stubborn and she wants to do her own thing, props to her, but the door is always open.”

If Ripley doesn’t secure the SmackDown Woman’s Championship at WrestleMania 39, which feels like an upset but might be in the plans, reuniting Morgan with “The Eradicator” under The Judgement Day banner would make for one heck of a unit, especially since the current Women’s Tag Team Championship pairing of Becky Lynch and Lita doesn’t feel particularly long for the WWE Universe.

Rhea Ripley explains why she chose to wrestle Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking of Charlotte Flair, Ripley was asked about why she chose to wrestle “The Queen” instead of Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 despite having a long-standing relationship with “The EST of WWE.” For Ripley, a match with Belair could theoretically be on the table whenever, as the duo will be sharing WWE rings for decades to come but now, at WrestleMania 39, she’s out for some good old-fashioned revenge.

“The decision between Bianca and Charlotte was very difficult,” Ripley said via Fightful. “I definitely had to sit down and have a long hard think about my decision. I do have unfinished business with Bianca, I was number one contender until I got injured and pretty much knocked my front tooth out, and I lost my spot, I lost my opportunity. That’s something that happens. If you get hurt, you lose your spot on the ladder and you have to work your way back to it. Bianca and I, a feud and us going head to head, is something that is going to be happening for years to come. We have a lot of years behind us and we’re going to run the women’s division in WWE. My choice to choose Charlotte was mainly because of revenge. She is pretty much my kryptonite and I’m sick and tired of it. I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am and be the sort of person that I am today and prove to everyone what I’m capable of and she’s the last person I have to prove myself to. I know, in my heart, at WrestleMania, she’s going to learn who Rhea bloody Ripley is and she’s not going to like the outcome.”

On paper, Ripley should win the match, right? While Flair is one of the most winningest champions in WWE history, she’s still a few title wins away from her father’s 16 reigns with the World Championship. Even if Ripley only holds the belt until SummerSlam, that would allow Flair a chance to add one more reign with the strap, bringing her total to 15. Considering Ripley is a former NXT Women’s Champion and a former RAW Women’s Champion, adding the SmackDown Women’s Championship to her resume would officially make the 26-year-old a Triple Crown champion within WWE, with reigns with the NXT UK Women’s Championship and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to boot.

Will it happen? Is WWE ready to truly launch Ripley to the moon either as a member of The Judgement Day or with Dominik Mysterio as her manager? Or will Paul “Triple H” Levesque keep her in the upper-middle card until WrestleMania 40? Either way, if Ripley falters, it sure looks like she has a ready-made backup plan in the form of a tag team with Morgan.