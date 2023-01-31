Despite entering the Royal Rumble at spot number one after taking a beating at the hands of Beth Phoenix before the match even began, Rhea Ripley went the distance, set a new record for the longest time alive in the match’s history, and ultimately won the whole darn thing with a one-two elimination of Asuka and Liv Morgan from the ring apron.

So naturally, Ripley is now the hottest female superstar in WWE, with a target on her back and an ability to shoot her shot at either of the WWE Women’s Champions at the “Show of Shows,” right? You bet, but instead of keeping things close to her leather vest, Ripley decided to book a segment on RAW to shoot her shot at one of the champs, but who would she choose? Would Ripley stick true to her home brand, RAW, and go for Bianca Belair? Or would she instead pick up her old feud with Charlotte Flair and attempt to take the crown from the queen?

Fortunately, fans didn’t have to wait too long to find out, as Ripley wasted little time telling fans that she was looking to settle the score against the woman who took her titles at WrestleMania 36 and Money in the Bank 2021, “The Queen,” Charlotte Flair.

Can Ripley actually dethrone “The Queen?” Will she ride the incredible wave of momentum she’s built in Judgment Day to become a certified main eventer with a huge WrestleMania win? Or will Flair retain and keep her babyface championship run alive? Well, considering Flair still needs a few more title changes to reach her father’s record, I know who I would be betting on.