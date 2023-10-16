When Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair locked eyes for the first time ever on the season premiere of SmackDown, it turned heads around the professional wrestling world.

Finally, after making the jump from AEW to WWE, fans would get to see one of the most highly-anticipated matches around, with the potential for the two women to steal the show at any event they are booked on in the future.

There is, however, one person who thinks Cargill should tread lightly when it comes to stepping up to Charlotte in the wrestling ring: The “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

“Anything she does is money. If I give you my thoughts on it, she'll get mad because she doesn't like me talking about it. But I mean, you heard the crowd. Sometimes, it's meant to happen. I don't know whether Jade is gonna spend some time at NXT or not. I'm not sure. As a father's standpoint, as a wrestling fan, Jade don't want nothing to do with The Queen,” Ric Flair said via Comicbook.com.

On paper, it makes sense that the elder Flair would warn Cargill about getting in the ring with his Hall of Fame-bound daughter, as “Slick Ric” has transitioned from one of the hottest acts in wrestling history to a certified cheerleader who doesn't necessarily appear on television any more as part of the WWE Universe but continues to promote his daughter whenever possible. Flair's warning, however, isn't universal, as multiple other top-tier WWE talents are actually excited to mix it up with Cargill in the ring at some point in the future.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley actually want to wrestle Jade Cargill.

While Ric Flair believes that Jade Cargill should tread lightly when it comes to his daughter Charlotte, some of the top female performers in the WWE Universe feel differently, as Rhea Ripley has already stated that she would love to mix it up in the ring with “That B**ch” if she decides to step into the Judgment Day's business.

“I'm very excited to see what she brings to WWE. I really am. She's a big name, and a lot of people are watching and waiting for her debut. We don't know which brand she's gonna be on yet. It could be RAW. It could be SmackDown. It could be NXT. No one really knows exactly what's going on. If it is RAW, that's my show. Mami runs RAW. The Judgment Day, we run RAW. So if Jade wants to come to my brand, then I would love to step in the ring with her and show her exactly why Mami's always on top,” Rhea Ripley said via Sporting News Australia. “I have watched bits and pieces of her from her time in the other brand, in the other company, and she is fantastic. She believes in herself, and she is a star. She believes she's a star, which is always the most dangerous thing. When someone believes in themselves, they are very hard to stop, but I'm also Mami, so, I'm waiting for that day that I do get to step in the ring with her. I think it's gonna be a very exciting match, and just to have someone that's so physically impressive across the ring from me, it excites me. I love a good challenge, and I'm waiting for that day.”

Whoa, would Ripley versus Cargill draw money? Oh yeah, that's a certified main event at pretty much any Premium Live Event WWE could throw around the world. Still, for that match to happen, Ripley might have to get in line, as she isn't the only champion, current or former, who wants to step in the ring with the former face of TBS. No, despite being out of action at the moment, Bianca Belair sees dollar signs when she sees Cargill, as she believes the duo could rise to heights similar to her match with Mercedes Mone, aka WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, at WrestleMania 37.

“It's always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation to WWE. And it's only going to get bigger with Jade coming in the picture,” Bianca Belair told Raj Prashad of Uproxx. “There's so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it, singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it's just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve.”

Whoa, between Belair, Ripley, and Flair, Cargill might already be the most in-demand performer in the WWE Universe. How she handles that new pressure and how WWE decides to book these main event-caliber matches, however, will define the free agent signee's in-ring success early on.