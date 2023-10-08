Though she didn't actually make a real-time appearance at Fastlane, even if there was a golden opportunity in the third match to do so, Jade Cargill did make her first-ever televised appearance within the WWE Universe in the preshow of the Premium Live Event, saying hello to Paul “Triple H” Levesque after arriving at the venue dressed to wrestle once more.

Discussing what it means to see another former AEW champion make her way from Tony Khan's company to WWE during the Fastlane media scrum, a faded “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes put over Cargill both as a former student and as a star with a bright future in the industry.

“Full disclosure. Uce and I may have had a libation or two on the bus. That said, I was very excited for her to make this jump and very proud. Jade came from the Nightmare Factory, but I didn't train her. I'm going to tell people in the future when I write my book, maybe I did. QT Marshall set her up and trained her and helped her to get the spot where she took this big leap. I'm just very proud,” Cody Rhodes told reporters at the Fastlane media scrum.

“Now, the work begins. There is a mindset here at WWE that did not exist, maybe it did and I didn't notice it, but didn't exist when I was here the first time and it is the most team-minded group that I've ever seen as far as the show comes together. This is an individual business, it's tricky, it's political, it's show business. That team mindset, what we have, has proved to be so fruitful. Now, I just hope she can rise to the challenge and occasion. I think, for sure, she'll be able to. It's not going to be my job to be the liaison to my former peers or whomever. I would hope everyone does what's right for them. It's what's right for you.”

Will other performers eventually leave AEW for WWE? Sure thing; at minimum, it feels like Dustin Rhodes will be making his way to WWE for one final run with his brother, and a few other members of the Codyverse will likely follow him too, when they get the chance. But for now, it'll be interesting to see how Cargill handles the transition, as it will serve as an incredible case study for future performers weighing their options.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque opens up about when he'll debut Jade Cargill.

After watching Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes work through an incredibly interesting presser that will be recalled as fondly and often as Jon Moxley's WrestleDream commentary, Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to the press conference to discuss the successes of Fastlane and what's yet to come in WWE.

Asked when he expects to see Jade Cargill debut in WWE, Levesque noted that he's more concerned with doing it right than doing it quickly.

“When she's ready to blow the roof off everything we do. There is one thing that I am, it's patient for stuff like this. Her ability and rise has been incredibly quick. This is a different system. A different level of everything. What doesn't exist elsewhere, does exist here, that opportunity to learn at a different level and get to a different place, that's just the way it is. One thing I've learned about her in the short time I've known her is that she's ready for it all. She's ready to dig in, she's ready to work her ass off. She wants to be the best. When I talked about the team, she's ready to be on this team and drive everybody on the team. It's exciting to see,” Paul “Triple H” Levesque said via Fightful.

“The thing you don't want to do is put them in a position that they are sort of ready for. You want to make damn sure they're ready. No matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. When is it? Not sure. Where is she going to go? Not sure. I can tell you this. There are a lot of people internally that are in charge of the brands. Everyone wants her. Everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her. I think that's going to create some incredible programming. When she's ready, she's going to be huge. We had eyes on her before. She took a different path. It was an amazing path for her and exposed her to the world and a great opportunity for her. I'm glad she's done what's right for her, and she's here now, and I look forward to strapping the rocket on her.”

How will Jade Cargill be treated in WWE? Fans have absolutely no idea, but the good news is, they'll get to enjoy debating it ad nauseam until it eventually happens, be that on Tuesday's edition of NXT or at the 2024 Royal Rumble.