For the first time since WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns appeared on SmackDown, and needless to say, he wasn’t too happy with The Usos, who lost not one, but two matches to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships belts on the line.

Taking the ring to a mixture of boos and cheers, Reigns addressed the audience following their acknowledgment of his accomplishments.

“You see, that’s what greatness garners; it garners respect,” Reigns said. “But regardless of reactions or not, this is one thing that must be respected. There’s a lot of talk about royal families and families of importance in the wrestling business, but let’s be honest here; there’s only one. Every man in this ring has main evented WrestleMania. Every man in this ring main evented both nights of WrestleMania. And I know you’re probably saying, ‘well, we’ve only been doing two nights of WrestleMania for so long,’ but let’s just say this: we’re the only ones who will main event both nights of WrestleMania.”

“And the success, it doesn’t stop there; we just kept pushing along into Backlash, even when the ‘Tribal Chief’ wasn’t there, somebody’s gotta step up. And who stepped up this time, huh? Solo stepped up. Now I’ve gotta tell ya, there was a little concern when we got Solo up here on the road because, let’s be honest, he’s in the ring with some of the best of all time. Not some of the best, the very best of all time, and when you get thrown into the deep end, you can either sink, or you can swim, and, let’s be honest, Solo swims like a shark. If there’s ever a problem, he eliminates it; look at the Riddle problem, handled, right? What KO and Sami? See, this is how good he is; he’s still thinking about KO and Sami; he still thinks there’s a KO and Sami problem. Solo, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn aren’t a problem, don’t worry about that, they aren’t a problem. Kevin and Sami aren’t the problem; the problem is your brothers.”

There it is, there it is; after hinting at a breakdown within The Bloodline for months, with Sikoa almost hitting Jey with a Samoan Spike at Backlash, Reigns finally addressed the elephant in the room. Where things would go from there, however, few fans could have imagined even one week prior.

"There's an actual problem, but it's not Sami and Kevin…"@WWERomanReigns is NOT happy with Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos. 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vQH3SDpMm1 — WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2023

Roman Reigns announces the next Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match.

After forcing the brothers to apologize to Reigns for dedicating a win that never was to him, which, as he noted, doesn’t make much sense since he’s a singles star, “The Head of the Table” handed off his microphone to Paul Heyman, who laid out how The Bloodline plans to get back the Tag Team Titles before the end of the month.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, the ‘Tribal Chief’ has shown up here tonight with a gameplan already in hand,” Heyman said. “The ‘Tribal Chief’ has authorized me to pull every string, to flex every Bloodline muscle with the Board of Directors, and here it is: the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles come home to The Bloodline at Night of Champions when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will lose the Tag Team Championships to Solo Sikoa and your tribal chief, Roman Reigns.”

Reigns cut in, adding one final dig as his family before heading to the back.

“At Night of Champions, Solo and I do what we always do: we represent, we hold it down for The Bloodline,” Reigns said. “I dedicate that victory, and our Tag Team Championship reigns to the greatest tag team of all time, Afa and Sika, The Wild Samoans.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, Sami Zayn is wrestling in Saudi Arabia? How on earth is that going to happen? Well, the fine folks over at Wrestle Ops laid it out in a tweet.

For those confused about Sami Zayn all of a sudden working Saudi Arabia shows now, a reason that could hint up clearance: A few days ago, after more than a decade later Saudi Arabia & Syria decided to resume diplomatic working relations in both countries.

Welp, there you go; after missing out on every single Saudi Arabian show thus far in WWE’s partnership with the Kingdom, Sami Zayn will officially be wrestling a match in the Middle East for the first time since 2016, when he defeated Kevin Owens in a house show at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on the WrestleMania Revenge Tour. While this match certainly flies in the face of Owens’ suggestion that his chapter in The Bloodline’s story has come to an end, it should be incredibly interesting to see how this match shakes out, as it could make Reigns’ first loss since December 30th, 2022, and may even result in The Usos finally turning their back on the factions entirely to go all-in on a Bloodline Civil War.