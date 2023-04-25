A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a six-man tag win over Legado Del Fantasma alongside his brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso was riding high. He was on the phone with another member of The Bloodline, either Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman, celebrating the win, he was ordering some mahi mahi with extra soy sauce, and he even ran into Sami Zayn backstage… wait, that doesn’t sound very good for “Main Event” Jey Uso. Clearly confused why his Friday night foe was stepping up with the cameras watching on, Zayn made it clear right from the jump that he wasn’t looking to start anything physical.

“I’m not here for a fight,” Zayn said. “We have all of the time to fight on Friday. But I heard what said out there tonight, I heard what you said on Friday too. You’re dedicating this match to Roman Reigns, to ‘The Tribal Chief?’ Man, we took your tag team titles in the main event of WrestleMania, you have a chance to get them back now, and you aren’t even doing it for you? You’re dedicating it for him, you don’t think that’s a little weird?

“Hey, I’ve got news for you, Jey; we’re not losing these tag team Championships, okay? But now what’s going to happen? What’s going to happen if you come up short now that you’ve put his name on this match? What do you think is going to happen to you? Whatever it is, it’s not going to be good, and you don’t deserve that, okay? You don’t deserve that.”

When Jey asked Zayn why he cares, “The Underdog from the Underground” opened up about his lingering feelings for his former Uce.

“Because, alright, because I feel bad,” Zayn said.

Offended by Zayn’s pity, Jey fired back.

“Don’t feel bad for me, Sami, alright?” Jey demanded. “Don’t worry about what’s going on over here no more, Sami. Because you made your choice, and like it or not, I made my choice too.”

What does the future hold for Zayn and Uso? Will the former keep his titles alive and prove to his former friend that the WWE Universe has more to offer than being the soon-to-be former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s stooge? Or will The Usos leave the event as nine-time WWE Tag Team Champions, holding the belts presumably for a (hopefully) two-way ticket to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions? Either way, this wouldn’t be the last time an Uso would talk to Zayn on RAW, and needless to say, Jimmy was far less receptive to the message his former friend was pushing.

Jimmy Uso warns Sami Zayn about what’s coming on SmackDown.

After learning that Sami Zayn had words with his former Uce following the discussions of a Young Bucks-style Superkick Party, Jimmy went out of his way to have a little conversation with “The Underdog from the Underground” about keeping his business to himself, especially when all of his ducks aren’t necessarily in a row.

“Hey Uce, I see what you’re doing,” Jimmy said. “You’re out here playing mind games with Jey.”

When Zayn asserted that he was “just telling him the truth,” Uso didn’t want to hear anything of the sort.

“The truth?” Jimmy asked. “The truth is, this Friday, we take back what’s ours, Uce. What are you talking about, ‘what if we lose, what if we lose?’ What if you lose, huh? Do you think Kevin is going to sit behind you and have your back? Huh? You think he forgot all of the times you kicked him right in the face? I didn’t, I was standing right there with you every single time you did it, Uce.

“Yeah, he didn’t forgive you; he never forgave you, Uce; he used you, used you to get that. And this Friday, Sammy, when you lose that, Kevin is going to turn on you, and you’re going to deserve every bit of it. So don’t worry about my brother, Uce, worry about yours.”

Whoa, would Owens actually turn on Zayn if they lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belts? Was all of that goodwill for not, and the real money angle, at least in the eyes of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, is a feud between KO and Zayn? Only time will tell, but as it looks more and more likely that The Usos will leave SmackDown with the straps once more, fans will be afforded a chance to find out that very question at Backlash, where the partnership will either rise to new heights or fall apart like it has oh so many times before.