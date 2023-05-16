A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After learning about WWE’s game-changing decision to have Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, not The Usos, challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens took the ring for the opening segment of RAW to try to talk out what just happened alongside the ruckus crowd of Greensboro fans in attendance.

“Greensboro, not gonna lie, guys, I’m excited,” Sami Zayn told the crowd. “I am on one tonight because we found out just like each and every one of you, we found out on Friday – trust me, we were as surprised as anyone – that at Night of Champions, we will be defending our Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the team of Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. And look, hey, yeah, I get it, on paper, that’s about as big of a threat to our tag team championships as there is, but we don’t see it as a threat; what we see it as is a gift. It is a gift because we are getting something that we never thought we were gonna get, a chance at revenge on Roman Reigns.

“Let’s be honest for a second, Kevin Owens should have beaten Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, and I know at Elimination Chamber I should have beaten Roman Reigns for that championship. But he has cheated his way through an entire title reign; he has gone unchecked for far too long. And now Roman, we are going to check you. This is the problem with Roman yeah, he’s gone unchecked for too long and now he doesn’t know when to stop. We thought the only chance we would ever get at revenge with Roman Reigns was to make sure that we watched The Bloodline crumble, but it seems these days, Roman is doing a pretty good job of making sure that happens all by himself.

“And he’s pushing too far and he’s pushing too hard, and he’s pushing The Usos too hard. And now he’s pushing this championship thing too hard, because it’s not enough for him. It’s never enough; it’s not enough to have the WWE Championship, it’s not enough to have the WWE Universal Championship, it’s not enough to be champion for 1,000 day? Now he wants the Undisputed Tag Team Championships too? Well Roman, you psycho, you manipulator, you want these championships? You can’t have them!”

Now, before Zayn could finish his thought, or Owens could cut in with a comment of his own, likely about how he’s sick of The Bloodline, The Judgement Day came out and ruined their thunder. Fortunately, after Zayn went off for multiple minutes and expressed his excitement to take down the head of WWE’s table, it’s pretty safe to say fans know where his mind’s at, which, interestingly enough, is not where it was just a few days prior.

Renewed interest in The Bloodline is a serious reversal for Sami Zayn.

Now for fans out of the know, Sami Zayn’s decision to get back in the ring with Reigns for one more match – at minimum – is a pretty stark reversal for “The Underdog from the Underground,” as, in an interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes from last week, he effectively said Backlash marked the end of his involvement with The Bloodline.

“It’s hard to say because sometimes I do these things, I’m like, ‘Well, that was it. I don’t think I’ll do anything better than that,'” Sami Zayn said via Fightful. “But I’ve been pretty lucky in my career because I had 21 years before I did the Bloodline story, and for as many great things that I had done before, I still got to do something even greater with the Bloodline story. So I don’t know if that’s the only thing I’ll be remembered for. I really don’t know what I’ll be remembered for, and it’s kind of out of my hands, to be honest.

“But if it is something that is remembered fondly in the years to come, what more can you ask for? That’s wonderful. It was a blast. Sometimes the hidden laughter, or the clear chemistry between the performers on-screen and all that, it was just kind of a wired lighting-in-a-bottle, perfect stars aligning for these variables to create this thing. So many things went into creating something that just felt a bit special. So it would be very hard to recreate, but it’s done, more or less, and I’m glad I got to do it, and there’s not much more to say than that, other than I hope everybody enjoyed it and remembers it fondly.”

So what gives? Did Zayn genuinely believe his run with Reigns was done, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company had other plans, or was giving comments about the end of his story make bringing it back all the more surprising, especially since fans didn’t think he could appear on a show in Saudi Arabia? Either way, the results are pretty good indeed.