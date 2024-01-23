Seth addresses his future ⬇️

When news broke that Seth Rollins had suffered some sort of knee injury in his fight against Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on RAW, it effectively served as an inflection point in the promotion's current storytelling plan.

Though rumors ran wild as to how badly Rollins was hurt, with some suggesting he'd be out a few weeks and others suggesting the timeline should be measured in months, until the “Visionary” came out and explained what happened and the timeline surrounding it, fans would have to wonder just how ugly things could get for the current champion and how his absence could change WWE's current plans for their first three Premium Live Events of 2024, the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40.

If Rollins could return by the end of March, who knows, maybe the narrative could change from if the “Revolutionary” should retain his title to who should challenge him at WrestleMania 40, but if his absence extends even further, say, into the summer, then who knows, maybe the belt would need to be vacated Finn Balor-style, leading to a new champion crowned before the “Showcase of the Immortals” instead of at the biggest show of the year.

Taking the ring for the opening segment of the show, Rollins marched down to the ring in his usual flamboyant attire, in this case, a bright green suit, but missing from his usual bombastic presentation was his usual jubilant expression, as it's clear at this point the “Visionary” doesn't have much to smile about on this particular night in New Orleans.

Seth Rollins – and Gunther – addresses his future in the WWE Universe.

After allowing the crowd to sing his song for what might be the final time for quite some time, Seth Rollins lifted up his microphone and finally let the WWE Universe know what's going on.

” New Orleans, welcome to Monday Night Rollins. And it has been a long week, so I really appreciate that, thank you guys. Seven days ago I’m in this ring, I’m defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal, I-uh.. It’s all right, I beat him. I beat him. I jump off these ropes here, I hit him with a moonsault like I do, you know, most of my matches, and I felt my knee kind of go in in a way it’s not really supposed to. And, you know, I did what I do, I finished the match. I beat Jinder Mahal,” Seth Rollins told the crowd on RAW.

“I spoke to the crowd, and I went to the back and sat down, and when I sat down in the back, it was the first time it really set in that I might be out for a long time. You know, earlier tonight, I’d spoken backstage about how every single title defense I only get better, I only get stronger, and I couldn’t help but feeling when I was back there, kind of helpless, unable to bend my knee, that I was a bit of a liar. I thought for the first time that it was a real possibility that I might miss WrestleMania. (Crowd chants “No!”) I appreciate that, but we still had an MRI to get done, we had to have it looked at. Got the results back middle of the week, aaaaaaaand… Not great. I have a grade 2 tear of my MCL, I have a partially torn medial meniscus as well, and the doctors are telling me, with surgery, we’re looking at three to four months. Now if it was up to me, I’d be out here next week stomping people’s heads into this mat because that’s what I love to do. But, unfortunately, it’s not just up to me, I can’t just say ‘ no no no’ as much as I would like to. We don’t really know what the future holds. And, so I’m taking it day by day. I’m taking it week by week…”

Unfortunately for Rollins, before he could finish his thought, who but Gunther marched out to the ring to talk some shop ahead of the Royal Rumble. When Rollins commanded Gunther to do what he needed to do, the “Ring General” told him not to worry, as he was there to talk shop, not drop the hammer.

“There’s no reason to be that much on edge, Seth, because I just came here to tell you, right from the beginning, you were in the top spot,” Gunther said. “You’ve been labeled a Workhorse Champion right from the beginning. Somebody that has to come on here every week and fight honestly for every victory. You’ve become a champion that brings dignity, respect, and honor to a championship. A champion that everybody here can be proud of. Just like me. But now, it kind of pulls on my heart strings to see you like that. And I’m finding out today you might not make it to WrestleMania? That makes me honestly sad.”

“Well, see here’s the thing, Gunther,” Rollins responded. “You and your boys should’ve let me finish. Because what I was about to say is that I don’t give a d*mn what the doctors tell me. I don’t give a d*mn how hard I have to rehab, how hard I have to push this knee, I will keep my promise, I will take this title into WrestleMania. Hey, and I will do every single thing in my power to walk out of WreslteMania the World Heavyweight Champion.”

“That’s great! I’m really happy to hear that, because last week, I felt we all got to see a big champion fall,” Gunther noted. “But this week, you’re standing here in front of me, proclaiming you’re gonna do everything it takes to be the champion of WrestleMania and walk out a champion of WreslteMania. You know what, Seth? I admire it. I respect that a lot, because, I would do the same thing if I had been in your position. And in fact, you remind me a lot of myself. So, from one great champion to another great champion, on Sunday, I’m going to win the Royal Rumble, and I’m going to choose you as my opponent for WrestleMania. But with all due respect, I’m going to target you knee, I’m going to target your back, I’m going to target everything that is not 100%, and I will beat you and become the World Heavyweight Champion.”

So what gives? Is Seth Rollins going to wrestle at less than 100 percent at WrestleMania, as by his own admission, it's unlikely he'll be healthy enough to wrestle at full strength when WWE rolls into Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia? Or will someone find a way to take his title and end things before they really get going, be that a Damian Priest cash-in or Drew McIntyre finally snapping and demanding a match on RAW? Either way, with Gunther now gunning for the World Heavyweight Championship, it's clear Rollins is going to have an even harder time retaining his belt when he returns to 100 percent, should he return with the belt still in his possession.