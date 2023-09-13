Despite securing a decisive win over Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback, Seth Rollins, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, is pining for a rematch with the “King of Strong Style,” likely because the former IWGP World Champion decided to attack him after the bell in Pittsburgh and beat the proverbial bricks off of the “Visionary.”

After being overlooked by the former Monday Night Messiah on the previous edition of RAW, Rollins tried again just miles away from Washington, D.C. in Norfolk, Virginia, where he once again took the ring and offered the New Japan Pro Wrestling legend another shot at the title.

“Virginia, welcome to Monday Night Rollins! And I am a ‘Visionary,' I am ‘Revolutionary,' I am Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins, and I am a manipulator. I am a deceiver, I am a liar, I am all of the things that Shinsuke Nakamura claims that I am. But I am also a father. I am a fighter, I am your World Heavyweight Champion! And I'll be honest with you guys, for a long time, I didn't know who I was. So I was trying to figure it out, so I treid everything. In The Authority, I surrounded myself with people who would lie right to my face, and that didn't work, so I tried to be what I thought everyone wanted me to be. But that didn't work. So I became a Messiah, and that didn't work either. So I built this facade, thinking I could hide from myself, when the truth was, what I finally figured out, what you guys have always wanted me to be: myself. That's why you guys love me. Not cuz I'm a good guy, not cuz I'm a bad guy, but because I'm Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins, and that's why you sing my song. That's beautiful, Virginia. That's beautiful. And for the first time in my life, that is the reason I can go home and look in the mirror. You guys are the reason I can look my daughter in the eyes, and I can be at peace with my past, and I can be proud of my future,” Seth Rollins told the audience.

“But Virginia, you didn't come here to see me talk, did you? Nah, and I didn't come here to talk, I came here to fight. And I know that's not what management wants to hear. They want me to slow down, they say ‘Seth, you're going too hard, you're going too fast, you're going to to burn yourself out,' but Virginia, I'm just not built that way, baby. I'm a workhorse, I was born that way, and I need to run free. So last week, I called Shinsuke Nakamura out. I said ‘come on out here, let's have ourselves a World Heavyweight Championship rematch,' and Shinsuke said ‘no.' He said he wanted to do it on his own time, but even though Shinsuke was able to walk out of Payback and I was not, I have a feeling that match took a little more out of Shinsuke than he was letting on. So Shinsuke, you wanna play games? Let's play games. You want it? You want the World Heavyweight Championship? Come and get it. You wanna do this on your time? Well there's no better time than right now. There's no better place than Norfolk, Virginia. Let's have ourselves a World Title match! ”

Unfortunately for the “Revolutionary,” Nakamura didn't come down to the ring, but he did make his presence known on the Titantron, where he took a few seconds away from beating the bricks off of Ricochet to accept Rollins' match.

“Seth. You have bad timing. I will fight you, but I thought you were not medically cleared,” Shinsuke Nakamura said. “So, I'm back already. So sorry, I will take your title, but not today.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Rollins-Nakamura II is going down at some point in the future, and if the latter gets his way, the former won't be wrestling much after.

Shinsuke Nakamura had words of his own for Seth Rollins.

Earlier in the show, Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message to Seth Rollins, though curiously enough, he didn't have much to say about the challenge thrown his way the previous week.

No, for Nakamura, his message was one of honor, which, in his opinion, Rollins doesn't have.

“Seth Rollins. Do you feel like a champion? Did you feel victorious when I stood tall over your broken body? You are not honorable. Would the people still sing your song if they remembered the things you've done? The road to your success is lined with the bodies of those that trusted you. You believe the weak exist to be consumed by the strong. Seth Rollins. A manipulator. A deceiver. A liar. You bring shame upon your family. You have no remorse. I will strip you of your title, and expose the lies you claim to stand for. Your words mean nothing. I will challenge you when I feel like it.”

With the challenge between Nakamura and Rollins now set, fans will have to see which Superstar is on top, and for Rollins' sake, let's hope his back holds up for the bout.