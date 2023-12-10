After watching Roman Reigns take months off at a time for no rhyme or reason, Seth Rollins asserts WWE is tired of his "glass ceiling."

If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about Roman Reigns, it's Seth Rollins.

They were members of The Shield, have shared the ring 470 times, if you can believe it, and have maintained a healthy rivalry for years with barely any screen time to keep it going, with Rollins the last man to secure a win over the “Tribal Cheif” in singles action since January of 2022, even if it came via DQ.

So, if there's anyone qualified to discuss Reigns' title reign and just how infrequently he puts his belt up for contest in a wrestling match, it's Rollins, right? Well, Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated decided to ask the “Visionary” that very question on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, and Rollins let it be known that the boys in the back aren't even concerned with Reigns anymore, as he just doesn't show up enough to feel like a viable option anymore.

“To be honest, as of late, because he's been so absent, I don't think it's been a topic of conversation amongst fans, let alone the locker room. I think it's one of those things where it's an opportunity, but it's such a glass-ceiling opportunity. It feels like one of those things where it may never happen,” Seth Rollins told SI via Fightful.

“What's the point in wasting your time because the glass ceiling is so obvious and so thick, which is nice on my end with the World Heavyweight Championship, I feel like there is much more of a real conversation to be had about who is the guy who is going to be able to dethrone me, if that's ever the case, because I'm available, I'm around, I'm visible, and I put myself out there and take risks that Roman isn't really taking at the moment. Obviously, when he shows back up, whenever that may be, I think he has some SmackDowns coming up in the next month, maybe that will reignite that conversation, especially moving into WrestleMania season, where we can assume he'll be at that show. Safe to assume, I think. Once he shows up a little bit more, that conversation might reignite a little bit, but that's more of a fanbase and audience thing, just a ‘Who is going to do it?' From a locker room perspective, it's one of those things where Roman is off on his own, in his own world, doing his own thing, take a little rowboat out to the island of relevancy, check the weather, and leave. For us, it's not as big of a thing, it doesn't seem prominent to everyone.”

Goodness, is Rollins on the money, with the “Visionary” truly sharing the prevailing opinion of the WWE locker room as a whole? Or is it more politicking from one of the best businessmen in the industry right now, with Rollins trying to discredit his former tag team partner while everyone from Randy Orton to Cody Rhodes, and maybe even CM Punk are looking to take his Undisputed title? Fans will have to keep tuning into RAW and SmackDown to find out.

Jey Uso wants to see Roman Reigns dethroned by The Bloodline.

Speaking of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso was recently asked in an interview with the Daily Mail who he would like to see dethrone the “Head of the Table” as both “Tribal Chief” and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While there are plenty of interesting options abound to fill the role, in the humble opinion of his once and future “Yeet-ness,” Solo Sikoa has everything it takes to become the new “Top Dog.”

“I'd like to keep it in the family. I think Solo could be the next ‘Tribal Chief,' but he's got a little growing to do,” Jey Uso said via SE Scoops.

“I say it to Solo sometimes, when you go out there, just embrace what's going on. I mean, being in Maddison Square Garden with everyone throwing the ones up – I appreciate it, man. Solo is a top performer. He's like a sponge, he gets it. All you got to do is tell him one time, it clicks with him. He's going to go real far in the business, like I said, he's got a little growing to do, though.”

Would it make sense for Sikoa to finally get a singles shot at Reigns, with the titles and the lay on the line no less? Sure thing, fans have wanted to see that pretty much since the enforcer of The Bloodline made his main roster debut. Will it actually happen? Well, considering everything going on in the WWE Universe right now, with half a dozen babyfaces theoretically in play for a SmackDown title shot, fans will have to wait to find out.