When did Seth Rollins find out that his rival, CM Punk, was returning to WWE? Well, the answer to that question may surprise you.

When CM Punk's music hit at the end of Survivor Series, it felt like an inflection point in the WWE Universe.

Fans lost their minds, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company celebrated in Gorilla position, and Seth Rollins lost his freakin' mind, as he wasn't too keen on seeing the “Best in the World” back in WWE after nearly a decade away.

But when did Rollins know about Punker's return, and was his reaction to “Cult of Personality” a work or a shoot, to use wrestling prevalence? Well, he was asked that very question on the SI Media Podcast by Jimmy Traina, and let it be known that his reaction was indeed genuine.

“When I heard his music at Survivor Series,” Seth Rollins said via Fightful. “When I heard his music.”

Asked if he was upset or annoyed that he didn't get a heads-up about Punk's return, Rollins said he was before revealing just how serious the experience was for him emotionally.

“Yes. Upon reflection, it's easy to understand why something like that would be kept as close to the vest as possible. I understand why very few people knew what was going on that day, but in the moment I was extremely emotional. In the moment, after everything we had been through, and everything the company had been through with that particular person as well, and then the night itself, Randy's return, all of it, it was a very emotional moment for me. Obviously, if you have any amount of social media, you saw how I reacted in the moment. It was a very raw, real, emotional response for me. Did I go too far? Maybe. It was what it was. I can't take it back,” Seth Rollins told SI via Fightful.

“Like I said, it was an extremely emotional moment for me. Everyone knows how I feel about CM Punk. I've not made it any more transparent over the past few years. Nothing has changed in that regard. In that moment, I was extremely emotional and you got a lot of real and raw emotion from me. I don't usually get that worked up about much, but you caught me off guard and there was a lot of real emotion there. That's probably as much as I can say on that without going too far.”

Asked if he had any regrets about his reaction to Punk's return, namely his cursing outburst, Rollins noted he did wish he kept his emotions to himself a bit better, as he didn't want to offend any of the younger WWE fans watching along in person or digitally.

“I regret that part of it because I do take my responsibility for our younger audience seriously,” Rollins said. “That part of it, to go too far, I wish I would have handled myself with a little more composure. I can't take it back. I can apologize to our younger audience and their families if I offended anybody. It was what it was, a moment in time.”

Is Rollins telling the truth? Was he really surprised by the return of Punk, or did he find out about the return before his WarGames match? Well, based on the commentds of JD McDonagh, it sure sounds like some members of the Survivor Series main event knew about the “Best in the World.”

JD McDonagh knew about CM Punk's return at Survivor Series.

While Seth Rollins declared that he didn't hear about CM Punk's return until his music actually hit, JD McDonagh admitted to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, that he learned about the “Best in the World” returning before the start of WarGames.

“Yeah. It was just background noise to me, and I was like, OK, cool,” JD McDonagh told the Daily Mail via Fightful. “I need to focus up on what's going on here.”

Huh, so who is telling the truth? Is it McDonagh, who has no reason to lie, or Rollins, who has every reason to lie since it could potentially become a massive storyline in WWE moving forward? Well, considering others inside and out of the WWE locker room have backed up McDonagh's claim, it seems like the members of WarGames did know about CM Punk's return, and their reactions were based on almost an hour of thought and potential planning. Fortunately, it's hard to imagine WWE fans will hold it against Rollins too much, as if it leads to a bigger storyline, something the “Visionary” has admitted is potentially on the table, they will sit back and enjoy the ride.