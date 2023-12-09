While Jey Uso is happy to see CM Punk return to WWE after nearly a decade away, he admits that the "Tribal Chief" may feel otherwise.

When CM Punk signed with WWE, the first thing fans started to discuss, other than why Seth Rollins was so angry and how bad Tony Khan fumbled the bag, was who the “Best in the World” would wrestle in The Fed.

Would he go against the “Visionary,” who he clearly had beef with? How about Drew McIntyre, who walked out before his debut, maybe because of his own personal disinterest in working with the “Second City Saint?” Could Punk finally get his dream match against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who got physical with Kevin Owens a couple of years ago?

Well, if Punk wants to test his mettle against a member of the very best family professional wrestling has to offer, The Bloodline, he might be in luck, as Jey Uso discussed his return on Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy and acknowledged that if the “Second City Saint” wants to do business, he's open to it.

“In my mind, CM Punk is just a star. People are going to talk about him, so h*ll yeah he comes back. That's what WWE is, no matter what we're going to please the fans and make money – why wouldn't you bring him in?” Jey Uso asked Alex McCarthy. “I like the guy, man. He was here ten years ago, and there was never any beef. If you're in this profession, you have to have hard skin and be able to take critique well. You can't get hot about any of this. So CM Punk is invited to my house, it's all love. Let's line it up. I'll do an angle with CM Punk – I'm ready. I'm glad he's back. Last time he was here, I had paint on my face, I'm a different Jey Uso these days.”

Asked if he thinks Roman Reigns would be similarly interested in a match with Punk, Uso acknowledged that he likely would be before noting that getting in the ring with the “Tribal Chief” is a whole different beast.

“H*ll yeah, the Tribal Chief is ready to put anybody and everybody down, man,” Uso noted. “CM Punk might find out just like the rest did. It's different when you get in there with the Tribal Chief.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Punk can get it if he wants it from the “Tribal Chief,” but considering the quality of his matches in AEW, becoming the next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship might be easier said than done.

Trick Williams thinks he can get fans hyped better than Jey Uso.

While CM Punk and Roman Reigns may go to war in the squared circle soon, Jey Uso may have a challenger of his own in the not-too-distant future.

Stopping by Comicbook.com to discuss his forthcoming appearance at Deadl1ne, Trick Williams discussed how he's been able to command the crowd with his “Whoop That Trick” catchphrase, a reaction that borderline overshadows Uso's own solo reaction from fans.

“The funny thing is people started chanting whoop that trick, this is during the 2.0 time, and I remember the first time I heard it and Melo kind of looked at me and he was like, ‘they for us or they against us?' I'm like, ‘I think they for us, dog.' We just kind of roll with it. Slowly but surely the chants just kept being louder and louder and louder and louder over time. Whenever I had a moment, whoop that trick, whoop that trick,” Trick Williams told Comicbook.com.

“And then once the theme changed and once I came out to face Dragunov and the theme changed, it was so crazy because the whole crowd was in unison, almost like, man, we don't have any plants. They was right there. It's like everybody knew, oh, this is the moment we're going to bring it in the right way. And the new theme played and they was right there, whoop that trick. Oh, this is tough right here. This is tough.”

So, to the question at hand, does Williams think he gets a bigger reaction than Uso? In a word: Yes.

“Man, Jey's a bad boy,” Williams said, “but I think the ‘Whoop The Trick' movement is something unparalleled.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, does WWE need to put this to the test, either bringing Uso down to NXT or Trick Willie up to RAW in order to see who gets a bigger reaction? Well, considering Gable Steveson got the endorsement from Kurt Angle on RAW, not NXT, there is a precedent to seeing a promising young recruit coming up to the main roster in order to showcase their abilities both in the ring or on the mic. Needless to say, the reaction would be massive.