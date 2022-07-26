WWE stars in BlunderMania: SummerSlam Fall Guys Collab

WWE Stars Asuka, Xavier Woods, and The Undertaker are headed to the Blunderdome for the BlunderMania: SummerSlam Fall Guys collaboration.

Finally, worthy opponents for bert! Asuka, Xavier Woods and Undertaker will be dominating the Fall Guys arena on 28th of July!!! pic.twitter.com/3iEcNvpr6M — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 26, 2022

The Fall Guys Arena will be ready to rumble! Stopping you on your path to get the crown are Asuka, The Undertaker, and the King of the Ring himself, Xavier Woods. Now, the Blunderdome will have a couple of beanies who can chokeslam you out of the arena or send you flying with a hurricanrana. Thankfully, that beanie could be you as the Asuka, The Undertaker, and the Xavier Woods skins will be arriving at the Fall Guys Store on July 28. The three skins can be purchased until August 1, 2022.

Apart from the beanie costumes, players will also get a handful of other goodies – nameplates, celebrations, and others. There will also be The Bell Tolls Celebration for players who want to harness The Undertaker’s energy, and Francesca’s Refrain Emote if the player wants to channel the power of positivity.

The Fall Guys – WWE collaboration is part of a much larger collaboration between Epic Games and WWE. Dubbed the ‘Epic SummerSlam’ event, iconic WWE wrestlers appear in different forms in Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League, all in cool-looking cosmetics that WWE fans would surely enjoy. We don’t know yet if there’s anything special coming along with the Empress of Tomorrow, but we’re sure she’ll be tapping you out!

Meanwhile, WWE’s SummerSlam is coming this weekend July 30, 2022, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the Main Event, Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match. Other championship matches include Bobby Lashley defending the WWE United States Championship against Theory, The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, Liv Morgan defending the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey, and Bianca Belair defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch.