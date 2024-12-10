While there are several good options to win the 2025 WWE women's Royal Rumble match, including Rhea Ripley, O'Shea Jackson Jr. is wary of that.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his upcoming movie Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Jackson explained why he is hesitant to see Ripley win her second Royal Rumble.

“As far as the ladies, I don't know where that's [the Royal Rumble match] is going to go, dude,” said Jackson. “Because if they get to the point where Rhea wins the Rumble, people on the internet might riot. But I'm a real Ripley fan; there [are] plenty of real Ripley haters.”

But first, WWE has to figure out what to do with Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Her next title defense will be at Saturday Night's Main Event against Iyo Sky, whom Jackson is an avid fan of, but he feels Morgan's title reign is “running through a loop.”

Granted, it is a fair criticism. Morgan won the belt off Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024. Ripley then returned on the July 8 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Since then, she has gone after the title on several occasions, unsuccessful in all of them. The end goal seems to be Rhea Ripley regaining the championship. But winning a second Royal Rumble (and becoming the first woman to do so) in 2025 would be a step in the right direction.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is currently promoting Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. He returns in the sequel alongside Gerard Butler. Christian Gudegast also returned to write and direct it.

Rhea Ripley's shortened WWE Women's Championship reign

Before being on the chase for the Women's Championship, Ripley was having a record-breaking reign with the belt. She won it off Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.

She would go on to hold the championship for 380 days. After successfully defending it against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, Ripley had to relinquish the championship due to an injury she suffered.

Ripley then disappeared from WWE for three months. She later returned ahead of SummerSlam, challenging Morgan to a match for the championship. She was unsuccessful, though, as her former on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, turned on her.

Since then, Ripley has been chasing Morgan and the championship she never lost. She teamed with Damian Priest, who was also kicked out of Judgment Day, at Bash in Berlin to defeat Morgan and Mysterio.

At Bad Blood, Ripley was again unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the championship. She lost via disqualification after interference from a returning Raquel Rodriguez. Then, at the recent Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Ripley teamed with Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, and Iyo Sky to defeat Morgan, Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.