The Road to WrestleMania 41 will start on February 1, 2025, when the WWE Royal Rumble takes place, and Straight Outta Compton star O'Shea Jackson has predictions of the event.

Speaking to ClutchPoints ahead of the release of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Jackson discussed the upcoming PLE. He notes that the women's Royal Rumble is hard to predict due to Liv Morgan's Women's Championship reign. calling it “testy.” He wants to see how that shakes out first.

It sounds like if Morgan successfully defends it against Iyo Sky at Saturday Night's Main Event, Rhea Ripley is a viable winner. If she wins the 2025 women's battle royal, it will make her the first two-time women's Royal Rumble winner.

Previously, seven different women have won a Royal Rumble match (Bayley won it last year). Ripley previously won the 2023 match, last eliminating Morgan.

However, if Ripley wins, Jackson is afraid of the internet rioting. “I'm a real Ripley fan,” Jackson claimed. “There [are] plenty of real Ripley haters.”

Who will win the men's Royal Rumble match?

For the men's match, Jackson's Royal Rumble prediction comes down to CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Jackson was “ready” for Reigns and Punk's feud, but that may have to wait until the latter faces the Visionary.

“I'm really trying to see where they're going with Phil Brooks (CM Punk) because part of me was ready for the Roman Reigns-CM Punk storyline and see where they were going to go as far as with the Wiseman Paul Heyman,” Jackson said. “But then Seth and Punk, they're just going at it constantly. Everyone knows that's the fight we want to see, so I think the Rumble winner for the men's [match] might be between them.”

Whoever wins will have to face Gunther, who Jackson said is “a force to be reckoned with,” even if he prefers the WWE's Ring General as Intercontinental Championship over his current World Heavyweight Championship reign.

If Punk or Rollins wins the Royal Rumble, Jackson expects the Elimination Chamber match to decide who will face the Undisputed WWE Champion. Currently, Cody Rhodes holds the belt. Things can change fast, though.

Who is WWE fan O'Shea Jackson?

WWE fan O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known by his stage name OMG, is an actor and rapper. He is the oldest son of iconic rapper Ice Cube. He made his acting debut in Straight Outta Compton, playing his father in the biopic.

Since then, he has had roles in Ingrid Goes West, Long Shot, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Just Mercy, and Cocaine Bear. In 2018, he starred in Den of Thieves with Gerard Butler, playing Donnie Wilson.

Almost seven years later, Jackson and Butler will return for the sequel, Pantera. He has also appeared in TV series such as The Premise, Swagger, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will be released on January 10, 2025.