Drew McIntyre recently made his comeback to WWE television after not being seen since WrestleMania 39, but it appears that he will need some more time off as he has been cast in a new action flick with Dave Bautista and Ice Cube in The Killer's Game.

A now-deleted Instagram post from The Killer's Game director JJ Perry revealed the full ensemble which included McIntyre. PWInsider also confirmed the casting as the reason why McIntyre will miss next week's Monday Night Raw taping.

The news of McIntyre's involvement comes just days after Ice Cube joined the cast of The Killer's Game with Bautista. Ben Kingsley and Sofia Boutella will also appear in the film.

Per Deadline, The Killer's Game's synopsis reads: “Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, the film is written by Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg, with recent rewrites by James Coyne. The film follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.”

Drew McIntyre is one of the WWE's top stars and will join a former WWE superstar in Dave Bautista in The Killer's Game. McIntyre does not have a lot of proper film acting experience, per se, but if that is a career path he is exploring for his post-WWE career, an action flick with established actors like The Killer's Game's cast is filled with is not a bad start. In the WWE, McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion and looks set to challenge Intercontinental Champion champion Gunther at SummerSlam next month.