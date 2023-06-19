To some fans, nothing would make them happier than to see WWE split up the Street Profits and give Montez Ford a right proper singles run away from Angelo Dawkins.

On paper, it makes sense; Ford has all of the makings of a WWE Superstar from his talk to his walk to the way he conducts himself in the ring, and in the opinion of many, every day he spends at Dawkins' side is one he isn't competing for the United States Championship, or the “Us Title,” as he decreed it in the lead-up to his match at the Elimination Chamber back in February.

And yet, what if the Street Profits aren't The Rockers but instead the New Day, a faction of performers who stay affiliated regardless of what they are up to at the time and support each other as a tag team or as each other's corner man for big matches? Sitting down for an appearance on The Masten Men Show for The Ringer, Dawins suggested just that, noting that maybe the faction could remain together indefinitely and become a sort of new New Day as Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E approach some uncertainty moving forward.

“I think everybody is just fascinated with everybody breaking up. It happens everywhere. It happens in basketball, football, baseball, sports in general. Music groups start as groups, and then they break off, and you have that one dude who ascends. For us, we’re trying to do what the New Day did,” Dawkins said via NO DQ.

“We’re always going to have each other’s backs. When he’s doing his thing, he had Elimination Chamber, and he showed out. I was there for him and sending support and making sure he was good mentally and ready to go and shock the world, which he did. I ain’t climbing like that and flipping off it. We make sure we’re there for each other. Everybody, obviously they want Montez to be great, they want him to do big things. They want me to do big things too. They feel like we have to split up to accomplish those things. I don’t personally think that way. I think we can have each other’s back and then we have our side missions, going out there and putting on shows by ourselves. Even though we get tired and get winded, I like to tag out and catch my breath. I think we’re good staying together and have each other’s back and showing that we can still go for the same goals, whether we have a singles goal or as a tag team.”

You know, Dawkins really does have a point, especially if WWE decides to really lean into the faction and pair them up on-screen with Ford's real-life wife Bianca Belair; the Street Profits can work as singles stars, as a tag team, or even as muscle for Belair and in doing so, could become the sort of team tailormade to feud with the likes of The Judgement Day or LWO, who also have female members with male performers flanking them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Street Profits want to see each other shine.

Elsewhere on the Masked Men Show, Angelo Dawkins discussed how he is commonly viewed as the weakest link of the Street Profits by fans. Though he gets the reasoning for it, as he's the less flashy member of the Profits, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair have made sure to hype up their long-time friend, and he's honed his game into the best it's ever been in WWE as a result.

“I got my brother's back through and through. Low key, it's not what they said about him, it's what they said about me. Some of the things people say about me, I'm like, ‘Wait, I was just chilling in the background.' I have no problem stepping off to the side and letting my boy shine. The talk about me was starting to get a little disrespectful and I was like, ‘Oh, these dudes really think….' Montez even said it to me before, ‘This is fraudy.' ‘We're about to go show out then. They have a different Dawkins on their hands.' Now, everybody is seeing that I'm doing things that I shouldn't be able to do with my size. They would have been better off shutting up about me, and maybe we wouldn't be getting this Dawkins. Now, I'm a different guy. I'm a little more woken up,” Dawkins said via Fightful.

“Montez is like, ‘Bro, I know you have my back, but sometimes you have to show these boys to stop talking disrespectful on your name.' Tez and B [Bianca Belair] have done a great job of staying on me because I'm laid back and shy away from the spotlight because I never really felt like that was my strong suit. I like tag teams. I never consider myself in that realm, but the talk about me was starting to piss me off to the point where I was like, ‘Alright, bet. I didn't even do anything, I was just supporting my brother, now everyone wants to call me this freaking scrub like I have no business being here.' Hold up. Now, we have to start putting respect on my name a little bit. They get on me about it, they call me too passive. Now, I'm about to come for what's mine. That's more of the respect side. If there is a singles opportunity where there is a championship on the line and I have to go out there and show off, I'm going to show off. Now, everyone knows I'm basically a hybrid. I can fly with the best and run through the biggest.”

Though Ford hasn't been super active in 2023, wrestling just 28 matches across RAW, SmackDown, and beyond, according to Cagematch, he's made his moments count, with a big-time showing in the Tag Team Fatal Fourway showcase match at WrestleMania 39, and parlaying it into another tag team win in a Triple Threat win over LWO, Ricochet, and Braun Strowman on the SmackDown Draft special. If Dawkins wants to prove he's on par with Ford and a performer worthy of keeping the Street Profits alive long-term, showings like those will help his case tremendously.