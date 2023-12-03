On a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker disclosed the advice he gave Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

How does The Undertaker feel about Logan Paul? Is he a fan of what the entertainer-turned-WWE Superstar brings to the table? Or is he more annoyed by the general idea of a social media influencer holding the United States Championship, a belt he and many of the top stars in WWE have held over the past two decades?

Well, fans don't have to wonder for much longer, as Taker now has a podcast, Six Feet Under, and he answered the burning question that, well, someone certainly wanted answered and even provided some insight into the advice he gave the “Maverick” on WrestleMania 39 weekend.

“Dude, I tell you what, it's amazing guys like him, obviously incredibly athletic. I met him once at WrestleMania last year in LA briefly. Man, if he wanted to, I think he could be really, really special. Not that he isn't,” The Undertaker said via SE Scoops.

“I mean, athletically, he can do everything, but I mean, if he would kind of invest some of his time too, I mean, what he's done already with, I mean, is pretty astounding, really. It's not easy to get in and have matches of that caliber that quickly. I think a little more work in the storytelling department.”

Does Paul actually need to work on his storytelling? All things considered, yeah, that is probably the weakest area of his proverbial game, especially when compared to his in-ring abilities. Still, considering the complements Taker put in front of the critique, even Paul would surely accept the note happily.

The Undertaker names his Mount Rushmore of “small” wrestlers.

Elsewhere on his podcast, The Undertaker decided to name off his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, though, with a slight caveat: The performers on the landmark have to be “smaller,” whatever that means.

“Some of these guys I had classic matches with. I always preferred working with the smaller guys,” The Undertaker said via Wrestling News. “I always felt like I could tell the better story with the big guy against the little guy, but it takes somebody special to be able to work against somebody my size.”

Starting things off, Undertaker began with the wrestler who gave him his final win in the WWE Universe, 5-foot-11 AJ Styles.

“I've never seen him have a bad match and I was just, like I said, just always a fan, and was so excited when he came to the WWE,” Taker began. “A phenomenal talent. He is what he says he is. He is the Phenomenal One, and he brings his A-game every single time.”

The Undertaker then took things in an incredibly controversial direction, celebrating arguably the most controversial performer in WWE history, 5-foot-11 Chris Benoit.

“I didn't get enough chances to work with him,” Taker stated. “I worked with him a few times and had some really, really outstanding matches with him. I didn't know when I worked with Chris that I needed to put my track shoes on because it was going to be go time.”

Third on his personal list belong to Kurt Angle, the lone performer on Taker's list who stood 6-foot or taller. While he probably doesn't deserve a spot on a “smaller” list, this isn't the fans' list, but instead Mark Calaway's list.

“Just an incredible talent,” Taker said. “Backstage interviews, I mean, he had it all. He had a personality. He was a ring technician. He could go. I have so many fond memories of the matches that I had with Kurt. Just one of those guys that was a pleasure to get in the ring with and just turn it loose and let it go. And you knew that Kurt Angle was going to be right there and pushing the pace.”

And last but not least, Taker took things back to the Attitude Era once more, giving his fourth and final rose to the late, great, 5-foot-8 Eddie Guerrero.

“Eddie could work with a broom and make it a good match,” Taker said. “He had the ability to keep people mesmerized, not only by his athleticism and wrestling acumen but just the things that he did. His promos were on point. He knew how to make fun of himself. He knew how to get heat. He knew how to be a babyface. He was the epitome of the undersized wrestler. Lie, cheat, and steal. Eddie did it all, and he is my number one on Mark Calaway's Mount Rushmore of the little dude.”

Welp, there you go, folks: The Undertaker's little dude Mount Rushmore. Is it perfect? No, putting Benoit over Rey Mysterio on basically any list is criminal, especially this one, but in the end, as Taker noted, it's his list, not yours or mine.