After referencing the "Wise Man" on RAW, it's worth revisiting why Paul Heyman believes CM Punk could never end the Undertaker's streak.

When CM Punk delivered his much-anticipated return promo on Monday Night RAW, there was one line in particular that stood out not just because of the, shall we say, PG way it was delivered but because of who the “Best in the World” was using his time to shout out.

“I love you guys,” CM Punk told the audience in Nashville. “I love you guys, and I missed you guys, and I missed all of this, and I wish I could say I never had to leave, but once upon a time, a ‘Wise Man' once told me for me to get everything out of this place, I’d have to leave and come back. Hate to say the ‘Wise Man' was right. But that’s why I’m back, to get everything I need out of this place. I’m back for you, because you are home.”

“Wise Man,” eh, does he mean the “Wise Man,” aka Paul Heyman? If so, it's hard not to think about the interview Heyman gave to Rick Rubin back in June, when he explained why CM Punk was the perfect act to end the Undertaker's streak but why WWE was never going to let Phil Brooks, the man, earn that honor due to his general lack of maturity.

“I thought when we were going with Punk versus Undertaker, and Paul Bearer had just passed away, and we had done the out-of-the-box and way over-the-line story on television that we laid out the Undertaker, and then we poured the ashes of Paul Bearer out of the Undertaker's urn onto the Undertaker, which was just the heaviest thing we could think of doing,” Paul Heyman said via Fightful.

“I was like, ‘Okay, if there's a guy that could be anointed as a top tier star, if there's someone that could become equal to Cena at this point in time, the Macho Man to Hogan, The Rock to Steve Austin, a clear 1 and 1A, that if we give Punk this victory, we've established someone for the next 20 years as a star.' I thought the case could be made for that. CM Punk was ready to beat The Undertaker. In Vince's mind, and a lot of other people's minds, and most likely in Taker's mind, Phil Brooks was not going to get that victory. CM Punk, yes. Phil Brooks, no. That was their decision. That was their judgment. But Brock Lesnar going against the streak. The moment Vince came to us and said, ‘Hey, here's what I have in mind for Mania. When he said Brock versus Undertaker, first thing in my mind was, ‘Oh, my God, we're getting the streak.' I didn't see it any other way. I couldn't fathom it any other way.”

Goodness, what an incredible difference that would have made to the legacies of CM Punk, the Undertaker, and WWE as a whole; while the decision to have Lesnar end the streak has aged fairly well over the years, as the “Beast Incarnate” has become a true pro as a member of the WWE Universe, giving that honor to Punk would have been a true star-making performance the likes of which would have cemented him on or near WWE's Mount Rushmore. WWE's entire braintrust effectively deciding together that Brooks wasn't the person who should end the streak, by contrast, suggests that maybe Punker wasn't being 100 percent truthful in his promo.

Jeff Jarrett gives his take on CM Punk's return to WWE.

Speaking of CM Punk and former owners of WWE challenger brands, Jeff Jarrett also commented on the “Best in the World's” return at Survivor Series and let it be known that, in his opinion, wrestling proves time and time again that you should “Never say never.”

“You know, I won’t get into all the… The wrestling business, I woke up, it’s Sunday, I did my gratitude list. Man, the wrestling business is the gift that keeps on giving,” Jeff Jarrett said on his podcast via Fightful. “Like you said, never say never. This may not be people’s cup of tea, but change without question is inevitable, and the bigger the change, the better. The old cliches and the old sayings, I used to say Lawler says this in Memphis, Tennessee, many times. I think it was one of his go-to things. ‘You know, Lance, old sayings don’t get to be old sayings unless they ring true.’ It just goes without saying that ‘Never say never’ is very, very appropriate. The other old saying that came to my mind is, it’s not so much, I’m not directing this at anybody, this is just a saying that, in my mind, always kind of tried to make this default, it’s, ‘What happens in life to you is really only 10%. It’s how you respond is the other 90%.'”

Discussing the matter further, Jarrett let it be known that he's excited to see how AEW bounces back on Wednesday, as professional wrestling is thriving at the moment.

“I’m excited. I’m super excited for Wednesday. I’m super excited for upcoming shows, Wembley, everything is because it goes without saying, there’s a ripple effect that happens,” Jarrett said. “It’s like that pond. When you throw a big crater out in the middle of it, waves happen, and how’re you going to ride that wave? Are you up, down, fight it? Not fight it? Swim against it? Swim with it? Catch the ride? All that kind of stuff. It’s exciting. I’m very, very excited about where the industry is. We’ve said that a lot over the last 12-18 months, from looking at buy rates to ratings to stock prices to acquisitions to all those kind of things. I’m not just talking about WWE and AEW. Business is good. The business is very good.”

Is CM Punk's return to WWE really best for business? Well, it certainly got a ton of fans watching RAW on Monday night who don't usually want the show – many of whom vocally didn't like it – and chances are AEW will pop a big rating on Wednesday, too, because fans want to see how Tony Khan responds to losing his biggest star and the bungled promo many assumed would tear the “House the Elite Built” down to the ground. In that regard, Jarrett was right on the money.