A "Phenomenal" feud with the "Megastar."

When it comes to multi-man matches, sometimes the real tale of tape comes down to the matches inside the match, with certain long-standing rivalries changing the dynamic of what should be an even contest. It happens every year at the Royal Rumble, was explained perfectly to Samoa Joe in Scott Steiner's famous “Steiner Math” segment in TNA, and will all but certainly come into play in the Fatal Fourway for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as it seems like AJ Styles and LA Knight want to fight each other far more than they want to wrestle Roman Reigns with his belts on the line.

Taking part in the opening segment of SmackDown, a contract signing for the Royal Rumble that Paul Heyman really wanted to avoid, LA Knight chimed in, letting everyone involved know that he should wrestling the “Tribal Chief” solo, instead of with two “line skippers.”

“Will you shut the h*ll up? You’re right about one thing: this should be a one-on-one match,” LA Knight announced to the WWE Universe. “I had Roman Reigns’ shoulders pinned at Crown Jewel, and his cross-eyed half-wit cousins saved him. But Paul, you speak one more word, I’ll come over there, I’ll cut bacon off your back. This should be my rematch, but instead, a couple of Johnny-Come-Lately’s walk up. You got AJ. You got Randy. All of a sudden, they get to jump to the front of the line and be a part of the match that should be mine after having a few months off.”

This, understandably, upset Styles greatly, as he feels as though he has genuine beef with the “Megastar” that can't be settled without some good old-fashioned physical violence.

“A few months off?” AJ Styles responded. ” Maybe you don’t get it. You see, the Bloodline tried to end my career, and you walked over my dead body to get that match with Roman Reigns. And you lost. So you’re lucky to even be in this match.”

“Luck?” LA Knight asked. “You got to be talking about the wrong guy. If there’s anybody with a horseshoe planted firmly up his keister, it’s got to be you. I put it to you like this: you should really watch the bass in your voice when you’re talking to me, and maybe go ahead and turn all your attention to Roman Reigns.”

“Ah that’s real good, genius,” Styles responded. “You understand that we’re not just fighting Roman Reigns. We’re fighting each other. Get that through your thick skull.”

Clearly running out of patience, Knight fired back at the former champion, leading to what felt inevitable for the entire segment: an all-out brawl.

“So that’s how it works. Thank you for that. I’m glad you explained it to me,” Knight joked. “Because here’s exactly how it works: I walk in. I pin Roman Reigns. I become WWE Champion. If that means I have to walk over your dead body again, I will do it. The only difference being, it won’t be the Bloodline that leaves you laying, it’ll be the man with everybody saying, ‘L-A-Knight, Yeah!'”

Booked for a match later in the show, Styles and Knight had the results thrown out before a winner could be decided, as The Bloodline decided to break up the action with Solo Sikoa looking to get into the “Tribal Chief's” good graces. Fortunately, in a little over a week, they will get to settle things in the ring once more, even if the results of their feud will likely lead to Reigns securing the 1-2-3 at the Royal Rumble.

Kurt Angle has high praise for AJ Styles as a wrestler.

Though LA Knight may not be too high on AJ Styles, his fellow TNA alumni Kurt Angle is a massive fan, as, while discussing his run in the promotion formerly known as Impact in a Q&A session for AdFreeShows, the “Olympic Hero” put over Styles as one of his favorite opponents in the promotion.

“It's hard for me to pinpoint one, but almost every match I had with AJ Styles, to be honest with you. Him and Samoa Joe were my two favorites to work with, and every match I had with both of them was priceless,” Kurt Angles said on his podcast via Fightful.

“I would say probably with AJ, it would be our Last Man Standing Match [at TNA Hard Justice 2008]. I think that's my favorite match with AJ, and that wasn't as much of a wrestling match as we had with other matches.”

Asked what makes Styles so darn special in the ring, Angle celebrated “Mr. TNA” for his complementary working style, as he can pretty much have a good match with anyone.

“AJ is such a great talent,” Angle noted. “It's so easy working with him because he just kind of flies around and you catch him. He just makes the matches exciting. Reminds me a lot of a bigger Rey Mysterio. AJ can work a heavyweight style. He can also work Lucha Libre style. He is the most well-versed wrestler I've ever been in the ring with.”

Despite being 46 with over 2,200 matches on his resume and counting, Styles remains one of the best wrestlers in the world, with an ability to carry performers of all sizes, ages, and in-ring styles, which is good news for his chances at the Royal Rumble… assuming LA Knight doesn't mess it all up.