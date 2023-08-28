One way or another, Trish Stratus has been working a program with Becky Lynch since all the way back in February, when she linked up with the then-WWE Woman's Tag Team Champions to further their feud with Damage CTRL.

Since then, the trio of Stratus, Lynch, and Lita have wrestled a match together at WrestleMania 39, lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts to the short-lived team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, and entered into a feud that has steadily chugged along across the entire summer.

Now granted, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company have tried to keep things interesting, adding Zoey Stark to the feud and allowing them to wrestle in all sorts of different match types, but in the end, fans are still waiting for that one last Stratus-Lynch match that puts a definitive end to their feud once and for all… including, apparently, the women in the program, as, according to Stratus herself in an interview with Joshua Axelrod of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, this feud is getting “a little long.”

“Finally put an end to all the time [Lynch has] wasted in my life,” Stratus said via Fightful. “It's a challenge. Am I a little scared of it? Yup. But that's what drives me… I'm going to prove to Becky that I'm the greatest of this generation by beating the greatest of her generation. We've had a good little run, and it's been really fun. But it's been a little long. I'm ready to move on, do other things, and cross paths with other people.”

Whoa, while Stratus' desire to leave Lynch in the past isn't too much of a surprise, as again, six months is a very long time to be working opposite the same opponent, but the idea of the self-proclaimed “Goat” shifting over to another feud is very interesting, as many likely assumed that she would simply leave WWE when the program ended to focus on other opportunities, like Canada's Got Talent and her various other programs. Shifting Stratus into a new program, with anyone from Rhea Ripley, to Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, or even Tiffany Straton in NXT, could provide some fantastic fodder for another performer to get regular television time and Premium Live Event opportunities in the future.

This WWE Hall of Famer would like to see Becky Lynch take a leave from WWE.

While theoretically, the future is looking bright for Becky Lynch now that her feud with Trish Stratus is presumably coming to an end at Payback in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, not everyone is particularly excited to see her jump right into another feud within the WWE Universe.

No, as crazy as it may sound considering Lynch's pedigree as “The Man” of the WWE Universe, some, like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, would instead like to see her leave The Fed for a time in order to bring back the mystique, magic, and excitement of her character.

“Sometimes when you run into a situation like that the best thing to do is go away for a little while,” Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio via Wrestling Inc. “I'm not talking about a long time… She had to leave when she was pregnant, she doesn't have to leave now, but it might be in her best interest to leave.”

Ray discussed his feelings further, explaining that whenever Lynch cuts a promo, he really doesn't understand what she's going for, likely because the subject matter of the feud is relatively surface-level.

“It's all tip of the iceberg stuff, there's no substance to it, I don't know how you can have a megastar, the likes of Becky Lynch, and just not have anything real for her. You would have thought that this storyline with Trish would've been some of the most real stuff,” he said. “You know who Becky needs? She needs the same woman that she's needed from day one — Charlotte [Flair].”

While Lynch and Stratus have attempted to make things interesting, bringing up baby Roux and the complications surrounding her post-weaning depression, the feud hasn't felt nearly as personal as many of the programs fans have seen in WWE over the past year, especially as The Bloodline delve into the sort of familial melodrama that is almost never utilized in professional wrestling. If Lynch wants to get back on top and become the sort of top-tier performer she once was, an unflappable babyface with everyone nipping at her heels, picking the right feuds – or taking some time off – would be a good way to build back up one of the top WWE performers of the last decade.