Becky Lynch really doesn't like Trish Stratus.

After coming together as an impromptu faction alongside Lita in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, the duo split apart in April to an incredible degree, with Stratus turning on Lynch after the pairing lost a WWE Woman's Tag Team Championship match to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. Since that fateful day, the Lynch and Stratus have feuded all over the Northern Hemisphere, facing off in ladder matches, fighting at merch tables, and even recruiting former NXT standouts into the cause, with Zoey Stark becoming the first and, to this point, only disciple of the “Thank you, Trish” movement.

Stopping by The Bump to talk about the feud between the two Superstars ahead of their forthcoming Cage match at Payback in September, Lynch explained why she feels Stratus has so much animosity towards her, with “The Man” noting the deep insecurities inside the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I think it’s just an insecurity. I think, when it comes to Trish Stratus, she’s so scared that time is passing her by,” Becky Lynch said via Fightful. “You look at the business, and you look at the women’s division and how everybody’s progressing, everybody’s getting better, everybody’s tightening their game. She’s left in history. WWE for years, for decades, we’ve said that Trish Stratus is the greatest female wrestler that we’ve ever had. Now, obviously, it’s being proven that that’s not true. You have the Becky Lynchs, and I could just stop there, but you have the other people that can compete for that title. I think that’s her biggest problem, is she doesn’t want to be forgotten by history, and she doesn’t want to be left behind.”

Is Lynch correct? Is Stratus jealous of her much younger, still active colleague eclipsing her as the most important female performer in WWE history? In the humble opinion of “Big Time Becks” that is 100 percent it, with the six-time women's world champion citing a tangible example to help strengthen her case.

Becky Lynch believes Stratus has impostor syndrome.

Turning her attention to the Top-50 Greatest Female Superstars list WWE published in 2021, Becky Lynch noted that, while Trish Stratus came in at number one on the list, both women know that “The Man” should instead hold the top spot, leading the “Goat” to catch a case of imposter syndrome while in her presence.

“I think when she saw herself as number one, and she saw me as number three, she knew she was a fraud. I think there is an impostor syndrome there. She knew that she didn’t deserve to be number one. I know the hardships the women have had to overcome, especially in that time period. But it’s not like it’s been an easy ride for us. But we keep fighting. The fact of the matter is, we just keep getting better and better and better. I don’t want to turn this into who’s had a harder time. But the fact of the matter is, I’ve been in this business for longer than she ever stayed in this business. I have done more than she has, and I will continue to stay in this business as long as I can because I love this,” Lynch noted.

“She got what she could take out of this business, and she bolted. She left. I haven’t done that. I’ve made it to the top of the mountain. You can’t get any higher than I’ve been. But I’m staying because I love this. I love this, it’s in my blood. The WWE Universe, the people, the fans, I love it. I love everything about it. I want it to continue to get better, and I want to be in it to see how I can help the future generation. How they can be better than I am and constantly improve. That’s what I wanted to do. She was in and out in a jiffy. Said, ‘Okay, now they’re gonna call me the greatest, then I’ll be gone.”

If WWE were to redo that list in 2023, who would hold the top spot on the list, Stratus or Lynch? Well, while Stratus has shockingly added a new chapter to her long-thought-finished career at 47, the honor would probably go to Lynch, as she has transcended her division in a way Stratus and even Charlotte Flair, number 2 on WWE's list, could never quite accomplish to become “The Man” in the WWE Universe. If Stratus doesn't want to accept that, then she'd better cycle through the stages of grief in a hurry, as she's going to have her come to you-know-who-moment at Payback one way or another.