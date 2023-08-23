After successfully defending her title against Thea Hail at The Great American Bash, Tiffany Stratton was afforded a chance to address the WWE Universe at Heatwave and reflect on a “Very Tiffy Summer” in NXT.

Initially, the segment was fairly standard stuff, with Stratton running through all of her accomplishments while the audience listened along, but something peculiar happened when the NXT Women's Champions started running through the women that held the strap before her, suggesting that she's a better champion than Asuka, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and even Becky Lynch.

The only problem? Lynch never won the NXT Women's Championship… or at least hasn't yet.

Discussing the faux pas with Mackenzie Mitchell in the back of the performance center, Stratton acknowledge her mistake, even if she didn't really apologize.

“Look, I know, I know, my mentions are going crazy right now. Twitter trolls, X troll, whatever trolls, I get it; Becky Lynch was never the NXT Woman's Champion. Look, in my defense, she may be ‘Big Time Becks' to you, but to me, she's quite literally irrelevant.”

Dang, that's cold, right? Well, unfortunately for Stratton, Lynch may not be irrelevant to her for long, as “The Man” took to Twitter to acknowledge Stratton's error and not that, while she hasn't won the NXT Women's Championship, it's not like she's retired, so you never know what the future might hold.

“I haven’t been NXT Women’s Champion…yet,” Becky Lynch wrote.

Could WWE make a major swing after Lynch's current feud with Tiffany Stratton, send her down to developmental, and add that title to her Hall of Fame resume? Sure, but why pull that trigger now? WWE now has that in their back pocket and can pull the trigger whenever they want in the future, regardless of whether Stratton is still NXT Champion or she's a member of RAW and simply wants to take a shot at one of the top performers in WWE history. Either way, fantastic stuff from a throwaway line.

Tiffany Stratton really wants an all-time great NXT Women's Title reign.

While Tiffany Stratton committed a solid segment of her talking time at Heatwave to her desire to become one of the greatest NXT Woman's Champions in WWE history, that wasn't the first time she's conveyed the message, and based on her history, it likely won't be her last either.

Speaking on the Sports Guy Talking Wrestling podcast ahead of The Great American Bash, Stratton discussed her current goals on WWE as a whole and NXT specifically. Though she can obviously only control what she can control, Stratton still wants nothing more than to prove she belongs and put together an NXT Women's Champion run for the ages.

“I have no problem proving that every week and proving that my title reign could be one of the best title reigns that NXT has ever seen,” Tiffany Stratton said via Wrestling Inc.

“I thought I was making progress like last year when I first debuted, I could feel myself get better every time and I never really got confirmation of that. A lot of time people tell you the things that you're doing wrong, which is exactly what you need to get better, but nobody kind of tells you ‘Oh, you're doing everything right, keep doing what you're doing.' So to be champion now, it just kind of solidifies that I have truly actually gotten so much better since the day I debuted, it just confirms everything that I thought back then.”