A lawyer for former-WWE talent relations executive and McMahon's co-defendant, John Laurinaitis, claimed his client is also a victim.

The days after the latest lawsuit against Vince McMahon was filed have been a whirlwind between his resignation from WWE, the impact it could have on TKO Holdings, and if anyone else could be shown the door as a result. However, the newest twist comes courtesy of a former WWE executive and McMahon's co-defendant in the lawsuit as he made a new claim that appeared to catch many people by surprise.

John Laurinaitis, the former head of WWE's talent relations department, is claiming he was also a victim of McMahon's alleged sexual abuse and trafficking, according to Vice News. The outlet spoke with Laurinaitis' lawyer, Tampa-based Edward Brennan, who maintained his client's innocence by arguing the former WWE executive was subjected to similar manipulation as the lawsuit's plaintiff, Janel Grant.

“Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media,” Brennan told Vice News. “Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.”

“Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them.”

The reaction to these statements were met largely with shock online, with the consensus on social media being that Laurinaitis appeared to corroborate the core claims in Grant's lawsuit. Additional speculation included that this could just be the first of many salvos fired between Laurinaitis and McMahon as the lawsuit unfolds.

Laurinaitis' involvement in the alleged abuse and trafficking of Grant is outlined in graphic detail within the lawsuit filed in a Connecticut district court on January 25, 2024. In it, the former executive was accused of repeated sexual abuse and assault, alongside McMahon, against Grant during his tenure at WWE.

Laurinaitis served as a WWE talent relations executive on-and-off between 2004 and 2022, with his tenure officially ending in 2022 in the wake of reports surrounding McMahon's multiple NDAs with unnamed women for alleged sexual misconduct.