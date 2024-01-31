Cornette's concerning comeback ⬇️

When news broke that Vince McMahon was being named in a lawsuit by a former employee that can best be described as truly depraved, it generated a take from seemingly everyone across the IWC.

Some were surprised, others decidedly weren't, but almost everyone agreed that Mr. McMahon should never be allowed to work in professional wrestling ever again, as his alleged abuses of power have no place in any business in 2024.

And yet, there were some who had takes that were incredibly problematic too, with some folks on social media suggesting that they will still support McMahon for what he did for the business and others, like Jim Cornette, asking why the case's victim, Janel Grant, would stay if she was being treated so poorly, insinuating in a truly jaw-dropping segment on his podcast that she may have been “amenable” to the situation.

“I’m sorry if I upset anybody in this, but if this was a completely unwilling relationship on one side of this thing, there are several key points that this, in this relationship where most people would say, ‘You know I’ve had all I can stands, I can’t stand it no more.” Whether it was the head s**t or the…it sounds like she was enjoying some of the relationship in terms of either financially or otherwise,” Jim Cornette said on his podcast via Ringside News.

“The question is, at what point after if you are locked in offices against your will and violated against your will by multiple people and forced to send a variety of not just booty shots, but whatever the f**king to other people and blah blah blah, is the f**king you’re getting worth the f**k you’re getting.

”Again, if it was something that happened and this woman said, ‘I am incensed that you have done this, and I’m going to complain to someone.’ Or even if it was over some period of time, where there were attempts made at activities like this, and it was constantly turned down, and then she was either attacked or she was fired unjustly. This is like, this has been going on for a while, and she appeared to be more than amenable to doing a lot of it.”

Yikes, that's, that's just horrible really. Does Cornette not understand power dynamics? Understand emotional abuse or being groomed by someone in a position of authority? Assuming these comments earn a big enough reaction from fans across the IWC, it's safe to say Cornette may have to release a follow-up segment where he attempts to apologize himself.

Rob Van Dam was surprised by the allegations against Vince McMahon.

While plenty of fans and wrestlers alike weren't surprised to learn of Vine McMahon's latest round of allegations, as his bad behavior has been an open secret in professional wrestling for literally decades now, the news did come as a surprise to some, including Rob Van Dam, who worked for WWE over three separate occasions over the past 20-plus years.

Discussing the allegations against Mr. McMahon on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD noted he was shocked to learn about the allegations before hypothesizing about the depraved things billionaires do for fun.

“I still probably haven't seen all the pieces. From what I saw, it was pretty shocking. I can't imagine the Vince McMahon that I know speaking like the person that texted those messages. It seemed like it was coming from a depraved 17-year-old or something,” Rob Van Dam said via Fightful. “My first thought was, ‘Come on, Vince really said all that?' I know the belief is that they can prove it and that it's legitimate and credible sources. It just leaves me a little bewildered. I can't imagine that. It makes me wonder, billionaires that are world leaders, what do they do for fun? You see these movies where they let people out in the woods and hunt them down and shoot them, like a rich people's game. If any of this stuff is based on some truth, I make the comparison there, someone that has such a hunger for power that they need to control someone. That's about Vince. I can't say anyone else mentioned would surprise me quite as much.”

Though it's worth noting that Mr. McMahon has never been credibly accused of hunting another man like he's in The Most Dangerous Game, his alleged actions are incredibly manipulative all the same, as they used his position of power to hurt people under him, using their weaknesses against them when they couldn't credibly fight back. That is the definition of abuse and why Mr. McMahon no longer holds his position with WWE today.