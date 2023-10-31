After finally and fully taking creative control of the WWE Universe away from his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, one would think that Paul “Triple H” Levesque could sleep soundly knowing that his reign as the booker extraordinaire of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT would go unchallenged, right?

Well, well, well, not so fast, my friend, for it would appear there is a new challenger waiting in the wings for a chance to restore the McMahon name to prominence within the WWE Universe; a McMahon who may look a lot like his grandfather but hasn't even graduated from college yet.

That's right, in a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Declan McMahon, the oldest son of Shane McMahon, has noted that of all of his siblings, he thinks he's the one most likely to transition into Sports Entertainment, and thinks he could pick up right where he left off when he debuted eight years ago next April.

“Oh, probably me. I mean, the story, the story's already written, right? I mean, the rightful heir, the good-looking — the one who looks like Vince, right? So, I think, just in the sense that you could play off the WrestleMania 20 [intro], right, like I posted on Twitter, right?” Declan McMahon told via Fightful. “You could play that off and just show that like, the new generation [of] McMahon has arrived. I think in that sense, I would. We have such a great family, and we're all so supportive of each other. So I think, I think really, any of us could potentially want to do it. You know, I know Aurora, Paul's oldest daughter, Triple H's oldest daughter, she's always talked about wanting to do it, but in having my dad and my grandpa's ego, I think I'd be the best.”

Alright, so technically, Declan McMahon didn't appear with his father Shane at WrestleMania 20, but instead WrestleMania 32, when the one-time WCW owner wrestled a match opposite The Undertaker two years after his streak came to an end at WrestleMania XXX. Still, his idea isn't bad at all, as it would parallel the additions of both Shane and Stephanie McMahon to the WWE Universe during Mr. McMahon's time at the top of the card. If Declan can get it done in the ring, WWE could have a main event caliber storyline they can go back to for decades to come.

Declan McMahon was born to join Triple H in the family business.

Discussing his WWE ambitions further in an interview with WU Online, Declan McMahon was asked what he meant when he posted that he was “born for this” on social media, explaining that he feels as though he's destined to be a champion in the company his family founded long before he was born.

“My true meaning behind it was, I was born into the business. Being a champion isn't something that is just displayed by having the belt, it's something you have to live every day of your life, whether it's your school work, I'm an older brother to two younger brothers, being an older brother and a great role model, you have to be a champion for them as well. It's being a champion for yourself every day, showing up every day, and being consistent with that,” McMahon said via Fightful.

“The other meaning behind it is, when you come up in this family business, and you see it…when WrestleMania 32 came to AT&T Stadium, and running out there with my bad, it was the coolest experience of my life, just to see 100,000 and a sold-out crowd cheering for something that is way bigger than yourself. It really gets to put it in perspective of not only what it means to be a champion, but to be a superstar.

“I'm never ruling it out. I would love get in the ring a couple times, but you have to see if the opportunity presents itself, it's all about the story, we'll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it. I think I would be pretty good at it. You never know, never ruling an option out. As for now, focusing on football and school, and we'll play it by ear.”

Could Declan McMahon pass on the family business in favor of a professional wrestling career? Eh, maybe so, but considering he still hasn't recorded a stat through the tail end of his redshirt freshman season with the Hoosiers, who knows, he may be calling out Triple H before he's old enough to drink, a moment that would be full-circle for more reasons than one.