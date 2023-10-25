There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Vince McMahon viewed UFC, not AEW, as the biggest competitor to WWE in terms of market share, even if Dana White was never quite privy to this cross-sport war.

That's right, despite having almost no crossover in terms of talent, with the number of true crossover stars easily countable on one hand, and only slightly more crossover in terms of viewership, for a time, Mr. McMahon wanted nothing more than to make sure WWE was the top grappling outfit in town, even if his performers rarely connect when they actually throw fists in the ring.

But now? Now Mr. McMahon, White, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the man who effectively took Vinny Mac's job as the Chief Creative Officer of WWE, are all working together under the TKO banner thanks to The Fed's recent acquisition by Endeavor and for White in particular, working with the former CEO is a whole lot better than working against him, as he noted in an interview with Justin Barrasso in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“My history with Vince isn’t a good one. He tried to f**k me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f**k me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince,” Dana White told Sports Illustrated.

“Since day one of the deal, it’s like I’m dealing with a different guy. It goes to show that when you oppose him, or he thinks you are opposing him, the guy comes after you blindly. Once you are aligned, Vince is an incredible partner. We’ve probably spoken on the phone 20 times since the deal. It’s all added-value conversation – with Vince doing work and raising the bar for both companies.”

Discussing his relationship with the McMahon family, White explained that, while he's always had a good relationship with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, it's the change in Vince that has him the most excited, as, in his humble opinion, having the MJ of the business world on his team is a much better outcome than on the opposing bench.

“Triple H and Stephanie have always been great to work with. I’ve always had a great relationship with them, always, even when we weren’t aligned back in the day. But the most amazing story is the relationship with Vince McMahon,” White noted.

“Vince McMahon, man, he’s an absolute savage. Even with the stuff that went down with us in the past, I respect it. I love killers. He’s definitely a killer. He’s the Michael Jordan of the business world.”

Is Mr. McMahon really comparable to the “GOAT” himself, Michael Jordan? Well, the “Jumpman's” own competitive nature, famously beating the Charlotte Bobcat's starters with the second team at 50, I'd say the comparison is apt.

Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals why Vince McMahon would hate UK fans.

Speaking of Vince McMahon and his idiosyncracies, movie star-turned-WWE writer-turned-wrestling podcaster Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the uniqueness of wrestling audiences in England and how they can be polarizing to wrestlers and bookers alike.

One such insider who wasn't particularly enthused by the unique chants, unconventional support, and general zaniness of the UK crowd is none other than Mr. McMahon, who, by Prinze's recollection, did not appreciate having his authority tested even by his own fans one bit.

“I think London was the audience that made cheering heels acceptable and cool. I feel like they started that before AEW did, before WWE fans in America were starting to get hip to heels,” Freddie Prinze Jr said on his podcast via Fightful. “In London, they were just like, ‘Look, we get these f**kers once a year. We're cheering for whoever we want. If we like both dudes, both dudes are getting songs. If we don't, they're getting booed. That's it. We don't care how you book it.' I saw it firsthand when Jeff Hardy and Undertaker went at it over there when I was at the company. I was like, ‘Man, they're just cheering for whoever they want.' It p*ssed Vince off. He didn't like that.”

Unlike, well, basically every other type of sports and entertainment, wrestling bookers typically get to orchestrate which performers go over, which performers get hated, and ultimately, which performers get cheered or booed at any given show. When a fanbase decides to buck those trends, either by supporting a performer like LA Knight or by rejecting a “made guy” that they don't believe in like the “Big Dog” Roman Reigns, bookers can either lean into it or they can reject it in order to push their own agenda. For Mr. McMahon, the choice was often the latter.