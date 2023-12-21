The Chance and Carter party is only getting started.

When Katana Chance and Kayden Carter took the ring for their first-ever shot at the WWE Women's Championship, it was anyone's guess as to what would happen next.

Would Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, her partner since Sonya DeVille was forced to opt out of their tag team due to a torn ACL, be able to keep their championship reign alive despite almost never actually defending their titles? Or would the challengers show the greater WWE Universe why they hold the record for the longest Woman's Tag Team Championship run in NXT history, forcing a title change through the power of positivity, or proving that they simply aren't ready for belts on the Red Brand?

Well, as it turns out, Chance and Carter found a way to pull it out and proved that maybe, just maybe, WWE can have fighting champions with the tag team straps for a change, which hasn't happened since the titles were held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Discussing the biggest win of their wrestling careers in a special appearance on The Bump, Chance and Carter celebrated their magical evening in Des Moines, Iowa, as it was a long trip to secure the titles.

“I guess for me, it’s just knowing that everything and how long we’ve been together, and really wanting, like a dream for us,” Kaden Carter said via 411 Mania. “If we find this video from way back when, it’s years and years ago, it was a YouTube video that we did at the PC. It was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ We’re like, ‘We want to be the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.’ It was just like, we want to be a tag team together, and all this other stuff. That night solidified everything we’ve ever dreamed of, and it finally turned into reality for us. That for me, the win itself, with her, was everything, for the last four or five years that we’ve been talking about together. So that great.”

“It’s been such a long journey for her together as a tag team, all the goals we wanted to achieve, and we’ve done a lot so far, but this is by far was the biggest night of our lives,” Katana Chance added. “For me, the moment of the three count and then hearing the place erupt, you just can’t describe it. I’m feeling all weird inside thinking about it. It’s the best feeling in the world. On top of that, going backstage and seeing how your peers are happy for you, that means the world to us, the people that are like, ‘Congratulations, you’ve earned this, you’ve worked so hard.’ It’s like man, people see the journey. You don’t always know that, but they do.”

Are things coming at the duo of Chance and Carter quickly? You bet, but that doesn't mean the duo hasn't earned the opportunity. If anything, their journey through NXT has provided a perfect path to long-term success.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter worked for the WWE Champships.



Discussing their path to the WWE Women's World Championship further, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter explained that, after working through a series of ups and downs in development, they can finally see that their hard work has paid off.

“It’s amazing. We’ve been through our ups and downs. Words can't describe it, but being able to, that one, two, three, I blacked out. It didn’t feel real,” Katana Chance said. “I was like, is this real? Is this a dream? I think for me, it’s just super [inaudible]. No one can understand all the stuff that we’ve been through, especially if one of us is like, ‘I don’t think we’re gonna make it,’ and she’s like, ‘No, we are.’ Then she’s like, ‘We are gonna make it,’ and I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.’ It’s just back and forth with that banter. No one can really ever understand what we’ve been through together, so that’s why it’s so special to me.”

Are Chance and Carter ready for the journey WWE is about to send them on? Are the duo going to be fighting champions in the vein of some of the best to ever do it? Or will they instead come up short, proving that they aren't ready for the opportunity from a talent standpoint or a popularity standpoint? Either way, it's clear WWE is giving the duo a trial by fire, and hopefully, that pressure will build diamonds. If not, well, it looks like RAW is building up a pretty deep women's tag team division, so someone else will surely step up to take their place.