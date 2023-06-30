When WWE started releasing dozens of performers due to “budget cuts” during the COVID-19 pandemic, it left many wrestling couples suddenly working for different companies.

Now granted, it wasn't exclusively divisive, as Adam Cole was able to sign with AEW when his WWE contract expired, reuniting him with IRL girlfriend Brit Baker, but Zelina Vega watched Alister Black become Malakai Black in AEW, Charlotte Flair watched Andrade become Andrade El Idolo, and Rhea Ripley watched Buddy Murphy become Buddy Matthews, even if fans will never let him forget that the “Eradicator” has found a new man in WWE in “Dirty Dom” himself, Dominik Mysterio.

And yet, while these couples and more have been split up, fans have long wondered if, when afforded an opportunity, any would reunite back in WWE, with Black specifically going through some things that left some fans wondering if he too would be forcing his way out of the promotion for a Fed return Cody Rhodes-style.

Speaking on this very topic on the red – green? – carpet ahead of Money in the Bank with Gorilla Position, Vega was specifically asked if she has any interest in reuniting with Black in WWE. Though she wouldn't get too in-depth on the topic during the official WWE media event for obvious reasons, Vega noted that she would love to spend more time with Black, especially since they just moved into their “dream house.”

“It’s not a conversation that happens, but I think it’s any time I can spend extra with my husband it always makes me a happy person,” Zelina Vega said. “So, I mean, I gotta be, we’ve been trying to build our dream house for like three years, and we finally got to do that, so moving us two and our seven cats into that house recently, like in the last week or so has been crazy, so any moment I get to spend with him extra would be just perfect, so I would love to be working alongside him for sure.”

Welp, there you go, folks; after being released herself by WWE and having fans wonder if she could again manage Andrade in AEW in a reunion of their very popular NXT act, Vega appears content to work separately from her husband, even if she would like to spend more time with him for obvious reasons. Still, after elevating both of their games since the last time they worked together in WWE, don't be surprised if the duo get reunited again when one or both of their contracts come up, as any promotion would be happy to employ Vega and Black at this stage of the game.

Zelina Vega still can't believe the reactions she received at Backlash.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Gorilla Position, Vega was asked about her reaction at Backlash and how she feels about the love she received from the Puerto Rican crowd back in May. For Vega, the moment remains incredibly special, as it felt like her “WrestleMania moment” only better, as it came in front of her family, on her island, with almost 18,000 fans cheering her on.

“Yeah, I had no idea that it was going to go that way to be honest, I, I think more than anything if you don’t expect something, it makes it that much better, you know?” Vega said. “And I think for Backlash, that was my WrestleMania, like that was my WrestleMania moment and win, lose, or draw, that was everything I could have possibly wanted, besides the championship, obviously – which I mean actually I should have won anyways but whatever – and then to also be in the ring with someone like Rhea, it was like the perfect, everything about that was perfect, everything. And then to have my family in the audience, it was just my God, if you told eight-year-old me that that would have been the case, I would have just been, there’s no way I would have believed you.”

While the WWE Universe has relentlessly moved forward since Backlash, with Night of Champions coming in the very same month and Money in the Bank officially set to kick off in under 24 hours, it's still nice to see that Vega's big moment in Puerto Rico hasn't faded into the background for the smallest member of the LWO, which, considering Rey Mysterio is the de facto leader, is really saying something. Fortunately, because the WWE Universe doesn't stop, Vega has a chance to make another big moment in the Money in the Bank Women's Ladder match, too; one that would likely end in championship gold if pulled off correctly.