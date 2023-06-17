After challenging any member of Damage CTRL to a match ahead of Money in the Bank, Zelina Vega took care of business against IYO SKY to pick up some crucial momentum heading into the show at the O2 Arena in London on July 1st.

Discussing the win with Megan Morant in a special WWE Digital Exclusive, Vega explained that she was excited to secure the win, even if it had to come against one of her former friends.

“It gives me, oh my god, we’re doing the most; we’re doing the utmost, let’s start there,” Zelina Vega said. “It sucks that it had to be against someone like IYO though, because I will say, I’ve known her a very long time. I went to Japan, I trained with her, I’ve done shows with her; I know what kind of competitor she can be. And unfortunately, Bayley is plaguing her mind. If they want to do that, that’s fine, because come Money in the Bank, they can be playing their games, while I’ll be grabbing the briefcase. Now I feel, more than ever, the strength of the WWE Universe supporting me and the rest mi familia, the LWO, so I’m ready, we’re gonna do it.”

Will Bayley and SKY get into some in-fighting that costs one or both of them a shot at the briefcase at Money in the Bank? Almost certainly, yes, and when that happens, expect Vega to slide in like a thief in the night to capitalize on the in-fighting to secure a win of her own.