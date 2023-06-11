After guaranteeing that both of the healthy members of Damage CTRL would qualify for Money in the Bank alongside Zelina Vega, Bayley, and IYO SKY were feeling pretty darn good after the second edition of SmackDown post-Night of Champions, with the duo both securing wins in matches against Mia Yim and Shotzi, respectively.

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown for a victory lap of sorts, Bayley and IYO SKY found themselves with an unlikely challenger who didn't quite appreciate the team's confidence.

“I feel great, I feel just as great as I did last week when I told you we were both going to qualify. Did you believe us? We told you. IYO told you, I told you, I’m sure Dakota made a phone call, she told you, and what did we do? We went to go watch tape, we watched Shotzi matches, we watched Mechin matches, and that’s why we were successful,” Bayley said.

“Did you watch any interviews to get better? Did you clean your ears? No? Because you didn’t listen to us! We’re going to Money in the Bank. One of us is walking out of Money in the Bank with that briefcase, okay?”

Before Bayley could continue on, who but Zelina Vega, who is also qualified for a spot at Money in the Bank, emerged to tell Damage CTRL that they maybe aren't as good as they think they are.

“Whoa, you sound so confident, you’re just going to bypass everybody else, is that what it is?” Vega asked. “See, I think that you’re making the same mistake that Lacey made last week and that is underestimating me. Sorry but you’re not going to do that. I’m not going to let either one of you walk around and just walk right past me because I am going to walk out Miss Money in the Bank.”

“Oh my god, that’s embarrassing, you’re not; it’s either going to be IYO SKY, or it’s going to be Bayley,” Bayley said. “So you can just leave, and we’ll see you at Money in the Bank.”

Challenging Damage CTRL to a match on SmackDown, IYO SKY accepted Vega's challenge, and just like that, it was booked; SKY and Vega will go at it on the next edition of SmackDown, and fans will get a sneak peek as to which Superstar Paul “Triple H” Levesque wants to push into the future and who could be leaving the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match with a shiny white briefcase to add to her collection.

Zelina Vega fires back at LA Knight for his “gamer nerd” comments.

Speaking of Zelina Vega, the mouthpiece of the LWO was in the news for another reason this week: her interaction with LA Knight on The Bump.

Sitting in the studio while Knight Zoomed in to discuss his Money in the Bank Ladder match qualification, LA Knight took a completely unprovoked shot at Vega for her desire to represent nerds and gamers, as, in “The Megastar's” opinion, there are already too many of those types of people backstage.

“And look, no offense to Zelina here but she talks about the nerds and the gamers and all this stuff, and how she’s going to represent for that but that’s about all I see when I look backstage,” LA Knight said. “You know you walk around there and all you see is nerds, gamers, I can tell I’m the last of a dying breed. So when you look in that ring, and you see hard-hitting, you see talking, you see all that stuff, then you’ve got to be talking about this guy. I’m the last of a dying breed.”

Now at the time, Vega attempted to fire back but didn't really make the best impression, effectively telling Knight to stay in his lane, but afterward, the LWO member took to Twitter and opted for a much more direct shot at LA's influences.

“I think he needs to worry less about the gamers and nerds and worry more about trying to be himself.. not Rock and Stone Cold Lite. He’s probably pretty neat under all that,” Vega wrote.



Dang, calling Knight a “Stone Cold” and/or “The Rock” wannabe? Now that's a little rude for a babyface. Then again, considering the LWO's own Santos Escobar is also competing in the match at Money in the Bank, why not try to get in his head ever so slightly and shake up the seemingly unflappable “Megastar?” It probably won't work, but hey, why not try?