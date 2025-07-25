Nikki Garcia, better known to WWE fans as Nikki Bella, walked the red carpet for Happy Gilmore 2 full of excitement. But when the lights went down and the film rolled, that excitement turned bittersweet. On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Nikki revealed that nearly all of her scenes were left on the cutting room floor, per USMagazine.

Nikki Bella Says A Majority Of Her Talkie Portions Cut From Final Version Of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ She discovered This While she was watching the premiere 🙁#HappyGilmore2 Now Streaming On Netflix pic.twitter.com/3LnkF54vCg — Black Town (@townblack71) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I remember hearing a few months ago that 20 minutes was going to have to be cut out, and I’ve been praying that it wouldn’t be my stuff,” she shared. “Well, guess what? All of my talking stuff got cut. And not just me. It’s the whole group of people I filmed with.”

Nikki admitted she felt “bummed” and even “devastated” when she realized during the premiere that her role had been reduced. “Your heart sank,” her sister Brie chimed in. Nikki agreed, saying her face turned red as the reality hit. Still, she took the high road, giving the sequel rave reviews. “Honestly, the movie is so good. It’s the best movie I’ve seen in years. The crowd laughed the whole time, and there are people that appear who crush it.”

Despite losing screen time, Nikki said she understood the creative decision. “For 20 minutes to be taken out and to keep the heart of Happy Gilmore, it had to happen.”

Finding joy beyond the screen

While Nikki was candid about her disappointment, she also used the conversation to reflect on her personal growth. Fans often ask about her glowing appearance, and Nikki says the secret isn’t just diet or exercise. “I have a personal trainer, I’m eating the cleanest I have in a very long time, and I’ve been kind of no drinking for a while. But what it truly is is happiness. I’m just finally really, really happy and it’s shining through.”

Brie agreed that confidence has been a big part of her sister’s transformation. And while Nikki Bella may not have gotten the screen time she hoped for, her energy and outlook suggest she’s winning in ways that matter most.