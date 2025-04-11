On April 9, 2025, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair celebrated her 36th birthday, and she looked like she had a ball with her husband, Montez Ford.

She took to social media to share images and photos from the celebration. Belair posted a montage of her and her husband dancing throughout the day, including while at the gym. “A BIRTHDAY was had!” her Instagram caption read. “A TIME was had!”

Later in the video, the two had a pillow fight and a wrestling match on their bed. Belair pinned Ford for the three count before it cut to footage of them celebrating in a pool and a restaurant.

Belair now shifts her focus on WrestleMania 41, where she will face Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the Women's World Championship. To earn her opportunity to face Sky, Belair had to win the Women's Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Originally, Belair was set to face the winner of Ripley vs. Sky at WrestleMania 41. At the time, Ripley was the Women's World Champion, but she lost to Sky in dramatic fashion. In turn, the matchup was set to be Belair vs. Sky.

However, Ripley would not go down without a fight. She inserted herself into the matchup, making it a triple threat for the title. Belair now has a one in three chance of leaving Las Vegas, Nevada, as champ.

Bianca Belair's WWE career

Since 2020, Belair has been one of the top Superstars in WWE. She debuted in NXT in 2016 and remained in the developmental brand for nearly four years.

At WrestleMania 36, she debuted by saving the Street Profits (Ford and Angelo Dawkins). Belair would win the Women's Royal Rumble, setting her up for a match against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

Belair won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Banks. They were set to have a rematch at SummerSlam in August 2021, but she was pulled out of the event. Carmella replaced Banks before Becky Lynch eventually replaced her.

From 2022-23, Belair had a record-breaking reign with the RAW Women's Championship. Belair held the championship for 420 days. She eventually lost it to Asuka.

She became a triple-crown champion in 2024 after winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Jade Cargill. Belair and Cargill won the titles twice.

Her second reign was longer than the first. Belair held the championship for 177 days individually, and Naomi, who filled in for Cargill upon her kayfabe injury, held it for 73 days.