Like Pete Davidson just did, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is removing a tattoo that she seemingly got in college.

She first took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was removing the tattoo on her rib. Belair posted after her second session and warned fans to think before they get tattoos.

“Tattoo removals hurt worse than getting a tattoo,” she wrote over the picture. “I regret ever getting this stupid tattoo… I don't even like cupcakes or stars [three laughing emojis].

Bianca Belair is getting her tattoo removed ❌ “Think before you get tattoos” pic.twitter.com/xI4q27Km7S — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I hate you[,] 3 am Houston[,] Texas tattoo parlor lol. Young and dumb in college,” she continued.

She followed it up with two more posts. Unlike the first one, the second and third posts did not feature pictures of her getting the tattoo removed.

“This is my 2nd session. You're suppose[d] to do them 7 weeks apart,” her second post read. “I did my 1st session 1.5 years ago and it hurt so bad that I never came back until now.”

Her final post about her tattoos was a warning to anyone contemplating getting inked. “Think before you get tattoos,” she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Ultimately, think before you act. WWE's Bianca Belair showed why it is important to get tattoos that you will want forever. It is unclear if she will remove her other tattoos as well or just the one from college.

Bianca Belair's WWE career

Since joining the WWE main roster in 2020, Belair has become one of the company's biggest stars. She made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 35, saving the Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and her real-life husband Montez Ford) from an attack by Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory.

In 2021, Belair participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match and won it. She last eliminated Rhea Ripley, earning her a SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 37. Belair won the match, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Her reign abruptly ended at SummerSlam when a returning Becky Lynch beat her in 26 seconds. Belair held the championship for 133 days before losing it.

Eventually, Belair won the title back from Lynch at WrestleMania 38. They had another match at SummerSlam in 2022 that put an end to their feud.

After 420 days, Belair lost the RAW Women's Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions. Just a few months later, Belair beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to regain the gold. However, after the match, Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Belair, stealing the championship from her.

Since then, Belair has failed to recapture world championship gold. She did just win the Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025, earning her a match against Sky for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Ripely also seems to be involved in the match, as she signed the contract as well.

Belair is also a triple-crown champion in WWE. She has won the Women's Championship twice, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice (with Jade Cargill/Naomi).