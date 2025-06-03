Mere days after having a match with his childhood hero, John Cena, on Saturday Night's Main Event, R-Truth shocked the world when he announced that his time in WWE was coming to an end, as the promotion would not be offering him a new contract when his deal came to an end.

“I'm sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride,” R-Truth wrote on social media. “Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you”

Returning his moniker to Ron Killings, the name he used in TNA and on the indies, fans, other athletes, and wrestlers from every company sent well wishes to the former WWE Superstar and winningest 24/7 Champion of all time, but the real question was how would live crowds react to the news? Would they enjoy the final RAW before Money in the Bank as if nothing happened, ignoring the exits of Carlito and Sarah Logan as well? Or would they let their voices be heard the way wrestling fans do best: organized chanting.

LOUD “We Want Truth” chants from the crowd in Tulsa, Oklahoma for R-Truth. 👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7W0JpaM3sd — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

That's right, over and over again throughout the show, the crowd in Oklahoma let it be known that they still want R-Truth and appreciate what he brings to the company. To their credit, R-Truth did just have his biggest feud since his run in Judgment Day the previous month and was just in the main event of RAW the week before against a debuting JC Mateo.

Will this treatment continue? Will fans on NXT and SmackDown demand the return of their favorite comedy act? And what about the crowd in Los Angeles, who famously booed Hulk Hogan out of the building on the RAW Netflix debut? Will fans be able to get their way before R-Truth officially leaves the building for good, or is it only a matter of time before he's on AEW Dynamite or Collision, asking Toni Storm why she talks so differently now?