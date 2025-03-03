The recent Elimination Chamber PLE included John Cena's WWE heel turn, which has been hard on R-Truth, who looks at him as his “childhood hero.”

He has been taking to social media to defend Cena. His most recent claim is that Cena's heel turn is “AI generated.” He posted an image of Cena holding a bloodied Rhodes during the Elimination Chamber segment. He wrote “AI generated[,] folks” over the picture.

It is one way to look at the situation if you are trying to defend Cena. Unfortunately, the heel turn was real, and R-Truth is having a hard time accepting it.

His post on X, formerly Twitter, from the morning after Elimination Chamber also went viral. He said, “Think I might crash out,” with Karrion Kross responding, “I'm always here to talk if you need me.”

R-Truth also changed his profile picture to a black screen that reads, “Why John?” His background picture also reads, “Say it ain't so[,] John.” He then defended Cena to Brandi Rhodes, the wife of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

She posted, “John Cena Sucks,” n her account after the show. R-Truth, who was still reeling from the heel turn, responded a couple of hours later, saying, “We can't jump to conclusions.”

John Cena's WWE heel turn

At the end of the Elimination Chamber PLE, Cena turned heel for the first time in years on Rhodes. Following his Elimination Chamber match win, he stayed in the ring when Rhodes came out. They are set for an Undisputed WWE Championship bout at WrestleMania 41 as a result of Cena's Elimination Chamber win.

However, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson interrupted them. He recently told Rhodes that he wanted his “soul” as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He gave him until the Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025, to make his decision.

After turning his offer down with an emphatic “Hey Rock, go f**k yourself,” The Rock revealed his Plan B. He signaled to Cena, who attacked Rhodes.

He then unleashed a brutal attack on Rhodes. Rapper Travis Scott, who came to the ring with The Rock, joined the attack as well. The Rock, Scott, and Cena stood tall over Rhodes as the show went off the air.

Now, Cena will head into WrestleMania 41 as a heel. He is hoping to win his 17th world championship, and aligning with The Rock could help him.

Was it already being teased?

He turned heel following his disappointing loss at the 2025 Royal Rumble a month earlier. The breadcrumbs for a heel turn were there all along, but it still shocked the WWE Universe.

Cena declared for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the Royal Rumble press conference. Unlike the other Superstars, he did not have to win a match to qualify.

Even during the match, he appeared to subtly tease a heel turn. Seth Rollins attacked CM Punk, the runner-up of the match, following his elimination. He hit a Curb Stomp on Punk on the outside of the ring.

Without much hesitation, Cena ran over and took advantage of a weakened Punk. This resulted in Cena winning the match in a somewhat controversial fashion as he made Punk pass out.