Unfortunately, following her 2025 Royal Rumble win, news has surfaced that WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has filed for divorce from her husband, Andrade.

TMZ reports Flair has divorced Andrade. According to court records they obtained, Flair filed for separation from her husband in June 2024 in Florida. A judge then signed off on the divorce in October 2024.

A reason for the divorce is not known as of the time of this writing. As TMZ notes, they have been married since 2022, when they held a wedding in Mexico.

Who is WWE star Charlotte Flair's husband, Andrade?

Most WWE fans know Andrade for his in-ring work. He recently made his return to WWE in January 2024, entering the Men's Royal Rumble match that year.

Since his return, he has had a standout feud with Carmelo Hayes. They had a best-of-seven series that ended in a no-contest. Andrade and Hayes faced LA Knight in a triple threat match for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel.

He has also participated in marquee matches in his second WWE stint. Andrade participated in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2024. He also teamed with Rey Mysterio to face Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 41.

During his first WWE stint, Andrade won the NXT Championship and the United States Championship. The only singles gold he has won during his latest run is the Speed Championship.

Despite the divorce move, Charlotte Flair and Andrade both remain in WWE. It remains to be seen if they will remain on the same brand.

Flair's Royal Rumble return

After over a year away, Flair made her return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble on February 1. She missed the last year of action due to an injury suffered on a December 2023 episode of SmackDown. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against her rival Asuka.

During the Women's Royal Rumble match, she entered the match at lucky number 27. She lasted over 15 minutes and eliminated four Superstars on her way to victory. Flair last eliminated Roxanne Perez to secure the victory.

Nia Jax was dominant in the match and came in third place. She eliminated nine Superstars in the match, which was the most by anyone in the men's and women's matches.

Now, Flair has a date with the world champion of her choosing at WrestleMania 41. She could either face Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton or Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Both matches would make sense. Flair previously lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ripley at WrestleMania 39 in an acclaimed match.

However, Stratton vs. Flair is a dream match WWE could deliver on the grandest stage of them all. WWE fans will wait and see who she chooses to go after in the coming weeks.

Throughout her career, Flair has won 14 main roster world championships, including being the final Divas Champion. She has won the Women's Championship six times and was the inaugural champion crowned. She has also won the SmackDown's Women's Championship seven times.

After winning the Royal Rumble, Flair could win a 15th world championship. She is slowly creeping up to the record currently held by Ric Flair and John Cena of 16 world championship reigns. By the time it is all over, she could top both of them.