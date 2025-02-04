After making her big return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, winning the event in commanding fashion, WWE announced a promo segment for Charlotte Flair on RAW, where she could address the audience as a conquering babyface hero.

Instead, “The Queen” was booed early and often during her promo, having to stop it multiple times because of the distraction.

“I missed you guys booing me and I missed all of you guys that love me. Last year sucked. Actually, up until last year, I really thought I was unbreakable but no, last year broke me mentally and physically,” Flair declared as the crowd continued to boo her. “Actually, there was a point last year that i didn't know if my knee was going to get better. I didn't know if I was going to make it to Survivor Series. I didn't know if I was going to make it to the Royal Rumble. I didn't even know if I was going to make it to WrestleMania. You guys don't get it! This is what I think about…”

Unfortunately for Flair, she was never able to finish her statement, as the crowd kept booing her throughout her promo and Rhea Ripley had to come out to save the segment.

Does WWE want Flair to be a babyface? Clearly so, but based on this reaction plus the dislike ratio on her Rumble win's YouTube video, it's clear fans think otherwise.

Charlotte Flair was very excited for a post-Royal Rumble babyface turn

After making her huge return at the Royal Rumble at spot 29, beasting every performer left in the ring to become the proud owner of a WrestleMania 41 main event match, Flair talked to reporters after the show and broke down the long and winding path she took back to the ring. While Flair certainly knows she isn't for everyone, she didn't want to take this return for granted, as her recovery recontextualizes the importance of her WWE run.

“I really don’t want to break down. This was the longest I’ve been away from you guys, the fans, since I started in 2012. I got into this business because of my little brother. When my knee injury happened in December, and it took me out, I just kept thinking, ‘I can’t go out this way,’ and it made me realize how far I’ve come, and I was doing it because of him,” Flair explained via Fightful.

“Seeing all the fans keeping up with all of my injury updates throughout the year with rehab, ‘We miss you, Charlotte. We love you, Charlotte.’ As a performer, sometimes you feel like, ‘Do I still have it? What am I coming back to do? I’ve done it all.’ Coming back tonight and winning the Rumble two times, no, I’m coming back to do it all over again. That’s how hungry I am. A little secret, when I came out, I couldn’t get my robe off. I was like, ‘Good thing I remembered how to wrestle because I can’t get this robe off, it had been so long.' It felt great.”

Could WWE still try to keep Flair a babyface against Tiffany Stratton? Sure, but it might just be better to give Stratton the heroic turn and embrace another run of the “Evil Queen” Charlotte Flair, as the fans clearly want to see that storyline.