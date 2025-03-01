When the 2025 Royal Rumble came to an end, WWE fans the world over largely had the same thought: CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins were likely heading towards a showdown at WrestleMania 41.

On paper, it makes, sense, right? Rollins and Punk hate each other, Reigns and Rollins have unfinished business from WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, and Rollins and Reigns aren't exactly on good footing either, as the two men are clearly gunning for the top spot in the WWE Universe.

Fortunately, that general feeling is largely shared by the “Best in the World,” with Punker going out of his way to more or less call out Reigns for a future match following how things shook out at the end of the Royal Rumble battle royal during his appearance on Inside The Ropes.

“Oh, yeah, I think everybody could see that. There’s been a few times in my career where you don’t really have to do much, and you realize, oh, you got ‘em. When you start off in this business, at least early in my career, I remember flying off the top rope, landing on the concrete on the floor in front of 13 people,” CM Punk explained via Fightful.

“You look back at that now and you go, man, why was I doing that? Look, I can just stand next to this guy in a shark cage. But it’s the years that I put in, it’s the work that Roman’s put in. When you finally see those two guys stand next to each other and stare at each other, there’s definitely something there. It got people excited. So I definitely think you’ll probably see more of that in the future. I did throw him over at Royal Rumble. That’s pretty neat.”

Whoa, is Punk hinting at the match everyone wants to see? Or is he simply pointing out the obvious, which this match undoubtedly is?

On paper, Punk shooting for a match with Reigns and Rollins at WrestleMania 41 would be foolish, as he could still theoretically win the Elimination Chamber and be the man main eventing a night of the “Showcase of the Immortals” against Cody Rhodes. Punk has about as good a chance as anyone else to come out of the match on top, even more so than performers like Damian Priest, and finally giving him that Mania moment would be a nice moment for fans around the world.

With that being said, if Punk loses, especially because Reigns returns to spoil his showing like Logan Paul last year, then a throwdown between the three men should be a strong favorite for WrestleMania 41, as it's about as compelling a match as fans could hope for without having a title belt on the line.