When it comes to professional wrestling in 2025, few Superstars have as many enemies as Seth Rollins.

From CM Punk to Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Bronson Reed, and beyond, it seems like Rollins can't breathe without someone wanting a piece of him, and oftentimes, “The Visionary” is willing to take on any given challenger as one of WWE's true workhorses.

Discussing his potential match at WrestleMania 41, a triple-threat featuring himself, Reigns, and Punker that was set up at the Royal Rumble on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Rollins noted that he has love for the “Tribal Chief,” even if he doesn't feel the same way about the “Best in the World.”

“CM Punk, no question. I love Roman Reigns. Let’s get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012. We came in as a trio. The other guy [Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose] he’s gone right now, but Roman and I have stuck around in WWE, and we’ve both risen from the very bottom of WWE to the very top of WWE. Now, Roman’s a different guy. He’s living in his own space, he’s got this kind of narcissistic complex, this god complex going on, and I gotta ill will towards him because we haven’t seen eye to eye for some time. But there’s also, it’s rooted in love. Thin line between love and hate. I want the best for him,” Rollins revealed via Fightful.

“CM Punk, I want the worst for him. I want the world to crumble around him. Because he’s a selfish scumbag. Punk is the king of narcissism. He’s a guy who’s a gaslighter, he’s a narcissist, and he’s a person who has for years, because he wasn’t in WWE for a while, he left and then he came back, he left, and when he was gone, he just tore this company down, WWE, took our business. He said, ‘This place is terrible, I want it to fail.’ Then, over the past few years, things start getting good, we start making money, we start getting new fans, and somebody decides they want to jump back on. They want to jump back on the ship. They want to ride now that we’re doing well. So we don’t like that. We don’t like those types of people.”

As a former member of The Shield, it makes sense that Rollins still has love for Reigns, as they will be linked together in the annals of professional wrestling forever. Rollins' feelings for Punk, however, are rooted in a deep-seated hatred spurned on before he was even under contract with Ring of Honor, let alone WWE. While it's a good practice to never say never in wrestling, in this case, I wouldn't be bettering on some future reconciliation unless something major happens in the future to somehow put the two men on the same side of a grander conflict.