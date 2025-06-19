With a few weeks to go before his matchup with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg dropped a montage showing his training regime before their encounter.

He posted the montage on his social media pages. It is captioned, “Locking in,” and begins with a clip of him making his entrance during the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

The videos of him training show him throwing dangerous punches and kicks. It ends on an explosive note, with Goldberg telling Gunther, ‘You're next.”

Goldberg has a few more weeks to prepare for his match with Gunther. His last bout was at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE against Roman Reigns.

Is Goldberg's match against Gunther his last one in WWE?

The matchup between Goldberg and Gunther has been a long time coming. Goldberg has been waiting for his retirement match, and the seeds were planted at Bad Blood in October 2024.

Goldberg was in attendance at the show. Gunther came out and insulted Goldberg and his son, Gage. Months later, they finally have a matchup set.

Over the last few years, Goldberg has remained a top star whenever he comes around. He is a part-time talent, meaning he does not show up consistently to set up feuds.

In 2021, he feuded with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. He then entered a program with Bobby Lashley that lasted several matches.

He then faced Reigns at Elimination Chamber in 2022. Originally, Goldberg was supposed to defend the Universal Championship against Reigns at WrestleMania 36. However, the COVID-19 pandemic threw off these plans as Reigns opted to take time off.

So, he instead faced Braun Strowman, who beat him. Now, it appears Goldberg will get his proper send-off at the hands of Gunther. That is unless he plans on sticking around for more matches.

The July 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena. WWE will have a busy weekend, as NXT's The Great American Bash and Evolution 2 are also set to take place that weekend.