As he has lamented in his heel promos, WWE fans bullied John Cena as the 17-time world champion revealed he had gotten a hair transplant.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (around the 19 minute mark), Cena revealed his new hair is “coming in.” He was “bullied” by the fans during his recent appearances in WWE, so he decided to make a change.

“I listen to you idiots, I do,” he said. “There's another headline for you: hair transplant. There's no shame in that, man. [If] I've got a problem, I try to fix it.”

However, Cena will not name-drop the doctor who did it. He claims that he is waiting for it to get “better,” and he is donning luscious long hair before dropping names. “[It's a] work in progress, not that I care,” Cena said to the crowd.

The reason he got them was seeing the signs in the crowd. It sounds like he started treatments in November 2024, so the bald spots were especially prevalent in January and February 2025, when Cena started his farewell tour.

“I just saw so many bald spot signs,” Cena explained. “When you get it, your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow. In January, February — I had it in November — that's when I came like half a skinhead.

“Thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem I can't control. ‘Hey, dude, you don't look good enough out there,' like, that's what I'm saying. This isn't cool — you guys aren't cool to me. I'm in the [Royal] Rumble, trying to win, and [they're] like, ‘Man, that's a bald spot!‘ Like, yo, that's not fair. I can't control that. It happens to seven out of 10 dudes,” Cena continued.

He facetiously thanked fans for “bullying” him into getting the hair transplant. At least it is looking good, and it can only go up from here.

John Cena's revelations about his hair transplant on The Pat McAfee Show came a day after he won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. At long last, he won a singles match for the first time in years, and he broke his tie with Ric Flair.

Now, Cena can set his sights forward. He is likely heading into a feud against his longtime rival, Randy Orton, going into Backlash. Backlash takes place in St. Louis, Missouri, Orton's hometown, making it the perfect place for their final match.