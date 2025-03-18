Finally, after weeks of waiting, WWE's John Cena explained his heel turn during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

He kicked off the show with a passionate promo. Despite internet speculation, he came out to his signature theme song. However, he did not talk to Stu, the cameraman, or run to the ring. Instead, a serious Cena slowly walked to the ring as the crowd showered him in boos.

Cena claimed to be in a “toxic relationship” for the better part of a quarter-century. He shamed the fans who cheered and booed him, not letting anyone off the hook.

He claimed that nothing would satisfy WWE fans. Cena constantly changed his gimmick in hopes of getting fans on his side. The worst was when he was winning, causing fans to call him “Super Cena.”

“I worked hard like I always do, and I started to win, and win, and win, and win, and win, and win, and win, and win, and win,” Cena said. “Oh, I won a lot, and you hated it. It wasn't enough.”

All the fans cared about, according to Cena, was what they would get out of their relationship. “Not one of you sons of b***hes asked me how I feel. No one!” Cena said. “It's just ‘What do we get?' You get nothing! You get what you have earned, and what you have earned is nothing! You don't get a new look, because you dress like me, you don't dress like you idiots — you don't get new music, that is my voice on that song, and your time is finally up, and my time is finally now.

“The only thing you get is to take a long look in the mirror to see how awful each and every one of you has been for 25 years to me,” he continued.

So, why did John Cena finally turn heel in WWE?

It sounds like Cena is tired of giving his all to the WWE Universe. After decades of being the top face in the company, he wants to take what is his.

Whether or not his reasoning is valid is up for debate. For now, Cena feels entitled to take what he believes he deserves, including Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes eventually came to the ring during Cena's promo, and the 16-time world champion largely stood in silence. When Cena tried to call Rhodes “kid,” the Undisputed WWE Champion cut him off, saying, “Enough! And it's certainly not kid — it's WWE Champion.”

“If I understood correctly, they've given you their worst. Sure, they may have given you their worst. They've also given you their best for 25 years,” Rhodes responded. And they did that because you were special, they did that because you could take it, they did that because you could carry it.”

With several weeks left before WrestleMania 41, expect Cena and Rhodes to exchange words again. Cena will probably continue to lament his reasoning for turning heel and aligning with his former rival, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.