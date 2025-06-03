The build to WWE Money in the Bank continued on Monday evening, as Raw emanated live from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before the show began, the voice of WWE, Michael Cole, had to pay off a bet he made with his announcing partner, Pat McAfee. Two weeks ago, Cole bet that the New York Knicks would win the Eastern Conference Final, while McAfee backed the Indiana Pacers. If Cole won, McAfee had to call Raw in a suit. If McAfee was victorious, Cole would have to call Raw in a tank top. Well, Cole took off his suit to reveal a T.J McConnell Indiana Pacers jersey, as he was set to call the weekly broadcast wearing Pacers gold and blue.

“Thanks to @PatMcAfeeShow, @MichaelCole has to wear the @Pacers jersey tonight on #WWERaw!” posted the official WWE page on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a fun way for WWE to kick off Raw. Monday's episode is the last one before Money in the Bank, one of WWE's most pivotal premium live events (PLEs). Two triple threats, one each on the men's and women's side, would see the final participants in the titular ladder matches. Cole calling Raw in the Pacers jersey is just another way WWE has become even more mainstream since the company was bought by Endeavor and merged with UFC to form TKO. This is just another way to get more eyes on professional wrestling's biggest promotion.

Article Continues Below

Pat McAfee- Michael Cole partnership makes WWE Raw must see

Each week, the duo of McAfee and Cole are one of the elements that make Raw one of WWE's most watched products. Being on Netflix on a weekly basis has allowed WWE's star to boom, which in turn has allowed professional wrestling to emerge even more so in the public eye. In fact, the Pacers-Knicks rivalry is one that WWE has already used in the past.

Pacer superstar Tyrese Haliburton is a massive wrestling fan and has shown up on WWE television multiple times over the last couple of years. The most notable interaction that he had while showcased on Raw and other shows was when he faced off against fellow NBA superstar Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. It was a huge viral moment for the company. Tonight, Cole's choice to wear a Pacers jersey highlight how far WWE has come in the public eye. Will this explosion of popularity continue? Bet on it.