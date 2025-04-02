In a recent social media post, WWE legend Mick Foley revealed that he got into a car accident, resulting in a hospital visit and “minor” injuries. He is known for his extreme stunts, but this one may have gone too far.

He took to Facebook to share the news from the hospital. Foley is surprised that he is okay following the crash. Luckily, he is doing fine.

“TOUGH DAY FOR MICK!” his post began. “I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I'm in the hospital now, and I'm sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion.”

He has not posted any updates after the initial post. Hopefully, he will be released from the hospital sooner rather than later. One fan in the comments joked, “Still taking crazy bumps after all these years!”

Who is WWE legend Mick Foley?

Before his car accident, Mick Foley is known for his Hall of Fame career in WWE. He was an active wrestler from 1985-2012, and he wrestled for various promotions, including WWE, TNA, ECW, and NWA.

During his time in WWE, Foley was a three-time world champion. He was also the first Hardcore Champion and won the Tag Team Championship eight times with five different partners.

He is known more for his extreme matches, such as his Hell in a Cell bout against The Undertaker. Foley always put on a show for fans with his spots. He earned his nickname, “The Hardcore Legend.”

His third and final stint with WWE began in 2011. Foley competed in the 2012 Royal Rumble match, and he also teamed with CM Punk in a tag team match.

Foley lasted over six minutes before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. During his time in the Rumble, he eliminated Justin Gabriel, Epico, and Primo.

His in=ring career ended that year. Foley retired from in-ring competition in 2012, but he would still appear in segments in the subsequent years.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Foley became the general manager of Monday Night RAW in 2016 and remained in the role until 2017, getting fired by Stephanie McMahon.