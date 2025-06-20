Fans have been waiting years for the WWE return of AJ Lee, and the recently released Cora Jade thinks she may be able to make it happen.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Jade stated she believes she or former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez could get Lee out of retirement. “It has to be one of us,” Jade quipped.

“I know if I can't, Roxanne can. Between one of us, I think we can do it,” Jade said. “Whether it’s her or me, I don't know which one it’s going to be, but remember that it’s going to be one of us.

To clarify, Jade is “making a hopeful prediction.” Nothing is guaranteed, and Lee may never lace up her boots again. We will have to wait and see if it happens.

Cora Jade was recently released by WWE after over four years with them. During her career, she was a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Roxanne Perez.

Since being released, Jade has reverted back to her Elayna Black ring name. She is currently competing on the independent circuit.

Will AJ Lee return to WWE?

Currently, it does not appear Lee is going to come back to WWE anytime soon. The closest she has come to an in-ring return was filming wrestling scenes for Heels.

She has ventured into other mediums since her retirement. Lee was featured in Sacramento, a new movie starring Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart.

However, nothing is impossible. Her husband, CM Punk, did the unthinkable in 2023 and returned to WWE. He was away from the company and wrestling altogether for several years after his initial leave.

In between his WWE tenures, Punk tried his hand at UFC and also joined their biggest competitor, AEW. Punk was with AEW from 2021-23 before returning to WWE.

So, never say never. However, with every passing year, it becomes increasingly unlikely she will ever return to the ring. Hopefully, Jade or Perez make it happen.