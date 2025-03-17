Defeating one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan came at a price for former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live event.

Videos have surfaced on social media of Ripley after her match against Morgan. As she was walking backstage, her shirt appeared to break at the top. Ripley had to tie it again while she was walking backward.

Luckily, she caught it before it continued. Ripley could have suffered an awkward moment if she could not fix her top. Perhaps she will try out a different shirt next time around.

@RheaRipley_WWE got ripped , that must’ve been a really good match 😂#WWEDortmund pic.twitter.com/BtoRl8mfAL — Edith 💯 ( Met Rhea 4/2/23) 💯 (@edxth42) March 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

At the WWE live event held in Dortmund, Germany, Ripley competed in a “Street Fight” against her rival Morgan. Ripley picked up the victory, despite Raquel Rodriguez's efforts to help Morgan.

It was the latest chapter in Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's storied WWE rivalry, even if it was marred by a near wardrobe malfunction.

During the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, Ripley defeated Morgan to regain the Women's World Championship.

Previously, Ripley relinquished the title after WrestleMania 40. She suffered an injury that put her on the shelf for several months. During her absence, Morgan won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024.

They would have several matches for the championship, but it wouldn't be until January 2025 that Ripley finally won it back. She got the ultimate payback for Morgan injuring her.

Rhea Ripley's rise atop WWE

Since joining the WWE main roster in 2021, Ripley has become one of their biggest stars. She quickly won the RAW Women's Championship before dropping it after 98 days to Charlotte Flair.

She then joined Judgment Day in 2022, recruiting Dominik Mysterio to join the group. Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship, which was later renamed to the Women's World Championship, from Flair at WrestleMania 39.

To earn that match, Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. She outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the battle royal. Ripley was the first entrant in the match, becoming the first woman to achieve victory from that spot.

Ripley would hold the Women's World Championship for 380 days, tying her with Bayley for the longest reign in the championship's history. Throughout her reign, Ripley had successful title defense against the likes of Lynch Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Shayna Bazsler, and Ivy Nile, amongst others.

Just 56 days after regaining the Women's World Championship, Ripley lost it to her former rival, Iyo Sky, during the March 3, 2025, edition of WWE RAW on Netflix.

She was distracted by Bianca Belair, who had just won the Women's Elimination Chamber. That earned her a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Now, it appears she is set to face Sky. However, knowing WWE, they may have a twist up their sleeve. Perhaps Ripley will be added to the match to make it a triple threat bout.

Before dropping the belt to Sky, Ripley had just one televised successful title defense. She defeated Jax at the first 2025 Saturday Night's Main Event PLE on January 25.